Almost 100 years ago in 1924, the first Islamic books arrived at the nascent National Library of Israel, then part of the newly created Hebrew University. Purchased from Ignac Goldziher, a Hungarian Jew who was one of the most important scholars of Islam in the 20th century, his research library of 6,000 volumes purchased by the Zionist executive formed the basis for the library’s Arabic and Islamic Studies collection.

For the third year since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, and with the National Library’s project to digitally scan its entire collection almost complete, the library has launched its Hebrew and Arabic “Ramadan Online” project in honor of Ramadan, which among another online programming including the exhibition of pages from three of the rare manuscripts from the collection.

Today the NLI's Islam and Middle East Collection is one of the region's leading collections of its kind, featuring over 150,000 Arabic volumes, and thousands of manuscripts and rare books in Arabic, Persian and Turkish dating from the ninth to the 20th centuries. It encompasses 2,500 Islamic manuscripts in Arabic, Persian and Turkish, including some manuscripts which were included in the Goldziher collection.

The major part of the manuscript collection, however, was donated by Abraham Shalom Yahuda, a Jewish Jerusalemite born into a Baghdadi-Ashkenazi family in 1877. Fluent in Arabic, he was a leading scholar of Jewish and Islamic studies and one of the most important collectors and traders of Arabic manuscripts in the 20th century.

“He had a good eye for quality and found, purchased, and sold internationally incredible manuscripts,” noted Dr. Samuel Thrope, curator of the NIL’s Islam and Middle East Collection.

966 is the 9th century Quran, and 910 is the 16th century Quran Both are part of the Yahuda collection. (credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)

The Islamic manuscripts in the Yahuda collection include examples of all major fields that make up Islamic scholarship, said Thrope, including rare and beautiful copies of the Quran, copies of the hadith—which records the traditions and sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, Islamic law, philosophy, literature and a number of mystic Sufi texts.

The manuscripts span from the ninth century, a mere 200 years after the Islamic conquests of the Middle East, to the 19th century when despite the fact that printing had already begun in the Arabic world and the Ottoman Empire people were still writing manuscripts even at that late date, said Thrope.

The three manuscript pages presented with digital annotations in “Ramadan Online” include an early ninth century Koran from Iran which is an early example of a Koran with the colophon at the end with information about the scribe written in Persian using an Arabic script called Kufic, with the gold written embellishment of the name of the Koran chapter in the shape of a palm tree.

Also in the holiday project is a page from a 16th century Quran including the verse, chapter 2, verse 185 that refers to Ramadan, beautifully written on paper partly in gold and partly in blue ink made from lapis lazuli, representing the transition from parchment to paper which happened earlier in the 8th century.

This unique Quran from the Yahuda collection was also written in Iran under the Safavid Empire, noted Thrope, which turned Iran into a majority Shiite region, while most of the Islamic world follows the Sunni tradition.

Among the differences between the two traditions are the Shiite belief in the inherent holiness of Muhammad’s family to the 12th and last imam, including his cousin and son-in-law Ali who is mentioned in the Shiite version of the Declaration of Faith. This declaration was written in gold with a great deal of prominence on the final page of this Quran.

However, the manuscript later became part of the Ottoman royal library, patrons of Sunni Islam, and this portion of the declaration was covered in gold leaf, said Thrope.

“This is a lesson of how manuscripts are mobile works of art that can be created by one individual or group and then redirected and repurposed,” he said, noting that as manuscripts were bought and sold different owners also inscribed their own names on them leaving a historical trail. “In this way, we can understand the intellectual history of the manuscript, who read it and where and how it was moving.”

“A manuscript is much more than a book,” he added. “Studying a manuscript is like doing an archaeological dig, you unearth different layers of text as history, as material, as art, as provenance.”

The third page which forms the holiday online manuscript display is from a 15th-century copy of Sahih al-Bukhari, one of the six major collections of Sunni hadith based on the teachings, sayings, traditions and practices of Muhammad.

“The science of hadith studies the authenticity and transmitters of the traditions of the Prophet Muhammad, in many ways like Talmudic discussions of earlier rabbinic statements,” explained Thorpe.

Though not a part of “Ramadan Online” Thorpe said a manuscript from the collection which stands out for him, in particular, is a 19th century manuscript from the Goldziher library copied in Egypt apparently specifically for him at his behest. The manuscript includes his own handwritten notes, reflections and corrections in Arabic and German in the margins.

“It is amazing to have this. What makes it most important for me is that it is a testament to the continuation of Islamic intellectual traditions and how it crosses borders,” said Thrope. “Goldziher was a Hungarian Jew who was an expert in and admirer of Islam. It speaks a lot of what we are trying to do in the library enabling this kind of scholarship that allows people from different backgrounds and different stories, different passions, to take part in this civilization.”