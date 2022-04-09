Kochav Cinema to join Lev Cinemas chain

On April 10, the Kochav Cinema in Ramat Hasharon will reopen and become part of the Lev Cinemas chain of arthouse cinemas. Its new name will be Lev Ramat Hasharon.

The cinema is currently undergoing a renovation that includes an upgrade of its sound and image systems, which seats about 200. The new theater will buck the trend of suburban multiplexes and will join the chain’s eight existing cinemas, located in city centers: Tel Aviv (Dizengoff Center and Mandarin), Jerusalem, Herzliya, Ra’anana, Even Yehuda, Omer and Shaham.

Films that will be shown following the reopening will include Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers and Nanni Moretti’s Three Floors, which is set in Italy, but is based on a novel by Eshkol Nevo.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Soon, the Lev Ramat Hasharon Cinema will begin a pre-premiere club and will show special screenings accompanied by lectures and Q&A sessions with the movie directors and actors.

The Lev Cinemas chain, which is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, brings audiences original, high-quality films from around the world and Israel by the greatest directors in the world, including children’s films. The chain has more than 80,000 active subscribers, who purchase multiple admissions at a discount.

Sam Spiegel Film and Television School in Jerusalem. (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Guy Shani, CEO of Lev Cinema, said in a statement, “Ramat Hasharon is a city of cinema lovers and we are finally happy to offer its residents the special cinematic experience and films of Lev Cinemas.”