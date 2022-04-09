The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Kochav Cinema to join Lev Cinemas chain

The Lev Cinemas chain, which is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, brings audiences original, high-quality films from around the world and Israel.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: APRIL 9, 2022 18:16
A PAST Jerusalem Film Festival. (photo credit: ITAMAR GINSBURG/JERUSALEM CINEMATEQUE)
A PAST Jerusalem Film Festival.
(photo credit: ITAMAR GINSBURG/JERUSALEM CINEMATEQUE)

On April 10, the Kochav Cinema in Ramat Hasharon will reopen and become part of the Lev Cinemas chain of arthouse cinemas. Its new name will be Lev Ramat Hasharon.

The cinema is currently undergoing a renovation that includes an upgrade of its sound and image systems, which seats about 200. The new theater will buck the trend of suburban multiplexes and will join the chain’s eight existing cinemas, located in city centers: Tel Aviv (Dizengoff Center and Mandarin), Jerusalem, Herzliya, Ra’anana, Even Yehuda, Omer and Shaham.

Films that will be shown following the reopening will include Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers and Nanni Moretti’s Three Floors, which is set in Italy, but is based on a novel by Eshkol Nevo.

Soon, the Lev Ramat Hasharon Cinema will begin a pre-premiere club and will show special screenings accompanied by lectures and Q&A sessions with the movie directors and actors.

The Lev Cinemas chain, which is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, brings audiences original, high-quality films from around the world and Israel by the greatest directors in the world, including children’s films. The chain has more than 80,000 active subscribers, who purchase multiple admissions at a discount.

Sam Spiegel Film and Television School in Jerusalem. (credit: WIKIMEDIA) Sam Spiegel Film and Television School in Jerusalem. (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Guy Shani, CEO of Lev Cinema, said in a statement, “Ramat Hasharon is a city of cinema lovers and we are finally happy to offer its residents the special cinematic experience and films of Lev Cinemas.”



Tags cinema film movie
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Bennett: Bibi activists threatened Silman before she left coalition

From left to right: MK Idit Silman (Yamina), Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
4

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
5

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by