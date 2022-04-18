The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

JFNA raises $50 million for aid to Ukraine

The money will go to housing, clothing, cash assistance, medical attention, mental health services, life-saving rescue operations, security, and transportation to refugees.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 21:20
Svetlana Niselevitch receives a haggadah for Passover from a JDC staff member outside her home in Odessa, Ukraine, April 8, 2022. (photo credit: JDC)
Svetlana Niselevitch receives a haggadah for Passover from a JDC staff member outside her home in Odessa, Ukraine, April 8, 2022.
(photo credit: JDC)

WASHINGTON - The Jewish Federations of North America have raised $50 million for aid to Ukraine, the organization announced Monday. Funds have been allocated to Thirty-five NGOs that are operating on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries, “including our core partner agencies, The Jewish Agency for Israel, The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), and World ORT are on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries,” JFNA said.

According to the organization, the money is used for housing, clothing, cash assistance, medical attention, mental health services, life-saving rescue operations, security, and transportation to refugees, including those who are making Aliyah.  

Over 34 thousand people have been served through the JDC, including 2,415 people have received medical assistance, and 12,276 people have been evacuated to other countries, JFNA said. They also set up 11 emergency hotlines, and 18 facilities have been operated at 5 border crossings.

“Jewish Federations are unique in the key role we are playing both in providing tremendous amounts of aid to refugees as well as advocating for refugee resettlement,” said Jewish Federations of North America President and CEO Eric Fingerhut. ”This crisis will unfold in ways which nobody can predict, but what is sure is that Jewish Federations will continue to play a frontline role in the response and long-term strategy development in order to alleviate suffering and help refugees rebuild their lives.”

Last Friday, thousands of Ukrainian Jewish refugees celebrated Passover seders with the help of Jewish Federation funds. The Jewish Agency hosted seders in Warsaw, Budapest and Romania with Ukrainian Jewish refugees, as well as seders in Israel with new Ukrainian olim. The JDC hosted a total of nine seders in Moldova, Hungary and Poland, JFNA noted. JDC also organized more than fifteen online seders for Jews in Ukraine who were unable to leave their homes.   

People walk near buildings damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 18, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO) People walk near buildings damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 18, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

In partnership with Jewish Federations, the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s PJ Library, and Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, thousands of special haggadot in Russian and Hebrew were sent to JDC and the Jewish Agency for use at the seders.

 The organization also created a central volunteer hub to recruit and place hundreds of skilled volunteers over the coming months to provide services on the ground. Over 30 of these volunteers have already been deployed to Budapest, Warsaw and the Poland-Ukraine border.



Tags ukraine Jewish Federations of North America Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.
2

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
3

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.
4

Israel carries out successful laser interception trials

Israel's ground-breaking laser system experiment carried out in the south of the country by the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development (DDR&D, or MAFAT in Hebrew) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.
5

NYPD name person of interest in NY subway shooting

Law enforcement officers and firefighters work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, April 12, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by