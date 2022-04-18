JFNA raises $50 million for aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON - The Jewish Federations of North America have raised $50 million for aid to Ukraine, the organization announced Monday. Funds have been allocated to Thirty-five NGOs that are operating on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries, “including our core partner agencies, The Jewish Agency for Israel, The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), and World ORT are on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries,” JFNA said.

According to the organization, the money is used for housing, clothing, cash assistance, medical attention, mental health services, life-saving rescue operations, security, and transportation to refugees, including those who are making Aliyah.

Over 34 thousand people have been served through the JDC, including 2,415 people have received medical assistance, and 12,276 people have been evacuated to other countries, JFNA said. They also set up 11 emergency hotlines, and 18 facilities have been operated at 5 border crossings.

“Jewish Federations are unique in the key role we are playing both in providing tremendous amounts of aid to refugees as well as advocating for refugee resettlement,” said Jewish Federations of North America President and CEO Eric Fingerhut. ”This crisis will unfold in ways which nobody can predict, but what is sure is that Jewish Federations will continue to play a frontline role in the response and long-term strategy development in order to alleviate suffering and help refugees rebuild their lives.”

Last Friday, thousands of Ukrainian Jewish refugees celebrated Passover seders with the help of Jewish Federation funds. The Jewish Agency hosted seders in Warsaw, Budapest and Romania with Ukrainian Jewish refugees, as well as seders in Israel with new Ukrainian olim. The JDC hosted a total of nine seders in Moldova, Hungary and Poland, JFNA noted. JDC also organized more than fifteen online seders for Jews in Ukraine who were unable to leave their homes.

People walk near buildings damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 18, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

In partnership with Jewish Federations, the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s PJ Library, and Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, thousands of special haggadot in Russian and Hebrew were sent to JDC and the Jewish Agency for use at the seders.

The organization also created a central volunteer hub to recruit and place hundreds of skilled volunteers over the coming months to provide services on the ground. Over 30 of these volunteers have already been deployed to Budapest, Warsaw and the Poland-Ukraine border.