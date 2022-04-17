The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukrainian refugees celebrated their personal exodus during Passover

The Jewish Agency's main Passover Seder took place at the Jewish emergency center in Warsaw, Poland, while another one took place in Budapest for thousands of Jewish refugees from Ukraine.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 17, 2022 20:32
Ukrainian Jews celebrating the Passover Seder in a Jewish Agency aid center in Budapest, Hungary.
Ukrainian Jews celebrating the Passover Seder in a Jewish Agency aid center in Budapest, Hungary.
(photo credit: MAXIM DINSTEIN/JEWISH AGENCY )

Various Passover Seder events were held at The Jewish Agency's aid centers in the countries bordering with Ukraine as the holiday began near the war zone. Seder events were held for hundreds of Jews who were rescued from the warzone and will immigrate to Israel in the coming days. 

The Agency's main Passover Seder took place at the Jewish emergency center in Warsaw, Poland, with the participation of hundreds of Jews rescued from the war zones, led by the agency's Deputy Director of Aliyah and Integration Shai Felber.

Felber came especially from Israel with his family to celebrate the Seder night with families rescued from the warzone. Among the participants in the many Seder night events were Jews that came from the battle zones of Mariupol and Bucha. Jews who have been at the aid centers — mainly hotels — in the countries bordering with Ukraine, are expected to immigrate to Israel as early as next week.

Another Seder took place at the aid and emergency center in Bucharest, Romania. A special Seder was held for about 100 Jews rescued from the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernigov. Before the event, the film 'Prince of Egypt' was screened for the children. Afterwards, adults participated in a trivia quiz and the children in special activities created especially.

In Hungary, a different Seder was held at the Agency's emergency center in Budapest. Sabina Matatov, an Israeli emissary there, opened the traditional Seder and congratulated the participants. She said: "This is my first holiday without my family and outside of Israel, but I am sure it will be the most exciting holiday I will have. Thank you."

Ukrainian Jews celebrating the Passover Seder in a Jewish Agency aid center in Budapest, Hungary.

Hours before Passover eve began, a bus with tens of Jews rescued from Ukraine arrived at the Jewish Agency's aid center in Hungary. Most of were able to participate in the Passover Seder after a long journey — and thanked God for the miracle they have personally experienced.

The Seder night events at the Agency's aid centers took place with the assistance of a donation from the Jewish Federation of New York and Jewish Funder's Network (JFN).

The Agency is located in Ukraine and neighboring countries with about 100 emissaries, workers and volunteers who assist in the rescue operations of Ukrainian Jews and their absorption in the emergency centers in the countries bordering Ukraine, where they take care of all their needs until they immigrate to Israel. 

Ukrainian Jews celebrating the Passover Seder in a Jewish Agency aid center in Budapest, Hungary.

From the outbreak of the war until now, about 13,000 Jews from Ukraine and the region have immigrated to Israel.



