The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Is the ‘Begin Doctrine’ still relevant for Israel against Iran?

Even if the “Begin Doctrine” exists, it does not mean that Israel will always be able to implement it.

By YAAKOV KATZ
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 14:14
PRIME MINISTER Menachem Begin holds a special press conference to announce the Osirak reactor bombing, June 9, 1981. Also present: Uri Porat, PM media adviser (L) and IDF Chief of Staff Rafael ‘Raful’ Eitan (R). (photo credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
PRIME MINISTER Menachem Begin holds a special press conference to announce the Osirak reactor bombing, June 9, 1981. Also present: Uri Porat, PM media adviser (L) and IDF Chief of Staff Rafael ‘Raful’ Eitan (R).
(photo credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)

On June 9, 1981, after the bombing of the Osirak reactor in Iraq, prime minister Menachem Begin convened a press conference to address the world.

Two days earlier, Israel had surprised the world, sending a formation of F-16 fighter jets to Iraq to destroy Saddam Hussein’s prized nuclear reactor, named Osirak. The Americans were upset and in about 10 days they would vote in favor of UN Security Council Resolution 487, condemning Israel’s unilateral strike.

But then, just two days after the bombing, Begin and the rest of Israel were still rejoicing in the military success.

“If we stood by idly, two, three years, at the most four years, and Saddam Hussein would have produced his three, four, five bombs then, this country and this people would have been lost, after the Holocaust,” Begin said at the dramatic press conference in Tel Aviv. 

“Another Holocaust would have happened in the history of the Jewish people. Never again, never again! Tell so [to] your friends, tell anyone you meet, we shall defend our people with all the means at our disposal. We shall not allow any enemy to develop weapons of mass destruction turned against us.”

ISRAEL AIR Force pilots who took part in the operation to bomb the Osirak reactor, June 7, 1981. (credit: Wikimedia Commons) ISRAEL AIR Force pilots who took part in the operation to bomb the Osirak reactor, June 7, 1981. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A few days later, in an interview with CBS, Begin hammered home this point: “This attack will be a precedent for every future government in Israel... every future Israeli prime minister will act, in similar circumstances, in the same way.”

It might not have been immediately clear, but what Begin did set a new standard for Israeli leaders: Israel will act to prevent enemies from obtaining weapons that pose an existential threat to the Jewish state. If preemptive action is possible, Begin seemed to be saying in 1981, it should be used.

This is what became known as the “Begin Doctrine,” a policy that continues to resonate in face of the pursuit of nuclear weapons by other countries in the Middle East, and particularly Iran.

A tiny country about the size of New Jersey, Israel lacks strategic depth. A nuclear explosion in the center of the country would have far-reaching consequences and threaten the continued viability of the Jewish state as we know it. That is what Begin was trying to prevent.

The existence of the “Begin Doctrine” was reinforced in 2007 when prime minister Ehud Olmert decided to use military force to destroy a nuclear reactor North Korea was building in Syria. While it was a continuation of the 1981 model, Olmert refined it a bit, going first to the Americans and urging President George W. Bush to launch a strike himself.

When Bush decided not to, Olmert took action, showing the world once again that Israel will not allow an enemy state, which openly threatens it, to obtain weapons of mass destruction.

When Israel decided to bomb Osirak in 1981, there was little concern of a full-fledged war breaking out. Begin knew that the US would be upset and there was a possibility that Hussein would launch some long-range Scud missiles into Israel, as he did during the First Gulf War a decade later. But that was about it. A war was not a real scenario considering that the countries – Iraq and Israel – do not share a border.

What happened in 2007 was different. Then, the government acted while knowing that a conventional war, with dire consequences for Israel, could break out with Syria. It was just a year after the Second Lebanon War with Hezbollah and IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi had told the cabinet that there was at least a 50 percent chance – and possibly even more – that Bashar al-Assad and Hezbollah would retaliate with force to an Israeli bombing.

IN 2022 though, the question is different. Even if the “Begin Doctrine” exists, it does not mean that Israel will always be able to implement it.

Israel, for example, has not launched a preemptive war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, though the terror group has accumulated 130,000 rockets and missiles that cover and threaten the entire country. The question why needs to be asked.

The answer is that while those missiles and rockets are dangerous, they are conventional threats. They can hurt Israel, but they cannot be used to conquer territory or destroy the Jewish state. 

Nuclear weapons are a different story. The detonation of a nuclear weapon over Tel Aviv, for example, would disperse radioactive material almost everywhere in the country. No one would be safe. Many of those not killed in the initial blast would die later from the radioactive fallout.

A country like Israel, without strategic depth, cannot take such a chance.

Nevertheless, when it comes to Iran, the threat is of a different scope. In Iraq and Syria, the targets consisted of one main facility, above ground without protection by advanced air defense systems. Destroying that single facility was enough to set back and delay the country’s nuclear program.

In Iran, the ayatollahs have learned the lessons from Osirak and Syria, and have scattered their nuclear facilities throughout the country.  Some are built in heavily fortified underground bunkers, making them impenetrable to conventional aerial bombings, leading to some speculation that there are limits to what even the mighty Jewish state is capable of doing.

Or, is what happened in 1981 and 2007 just the curtain-raiser for an even bigger face-off with Iran, one that still looms on the horizon?

And then there are questions about the leaders themselves. What will Prime Minister Naftali Bennett do if one day he has to decide whether to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities or not? Is there a way to predict? Will Israel have enough intelligence to make the right decision, or will it be lacking the details needed to launch a successful strike?

These limitations will always exist and leaders will only be able to make decisions based on the information they have before them. They will also always be informed by their life experiences. Begin faced global opposition and was on the eve of reelection when he sent the air force on an unprecedented mission in 1981 to bomb Hussein’s reactor. Olmert was under criminal investigation and was facing calls to resign due to the outcome of the Second Lebanon War a year earlier.

Both might have been excused for agreeing to plans to use diplomacy, and not force, to stop Hussein and Assad. But they didn’t back down. Would other politicians have done the same? It is difficult to know. Like any politician or statesman, Begin and Olmert had their flaws. But they also understood their place in history and the need for action.

The way Begin and Olmert handled the Iraqi and Syrian reactors showed the world that there is no such thing as an “international community” when it comes to one’s national security. Three times Israel tried to get the world to act – in 1981, in 2007 and in more recent years against Iran – and in all of the cases it ended up feeling isolated and on its own.

What will happen with Iran? One thing is for certain, it will be another test of the “Begin Doctrine.” ■

The writer is editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post. 



Tags Iran menachem begin iran nuclear iran nuclear bomb
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by