The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Phil Ritzenberg, former editor and publisher of the New York Jewish Week, dies at 90

“His professionalism has helped shape the paper into an important and respected institution of Jewish life in New York," said real estate investor Eugene Grant.

By ANDREW SILOW-CARROLL / JTA
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 01:57
printing press 88 248 (photo credit: Zeev Ackerman, archive photo)
printing press 88 248
(photo credit: Zeev Ackerman, archive photo)

(New York Jewish Week) — Phillip Ritzenberg, a journalist and newspaper designer who served as publisher and editor of the New York Jewish Week from 1982 through 1993, died May 26 in Woodmere, New York. He was 90. 

The cause was cancer, according to his family. 

Ritzenberg led the New York Jewish Week after it had been acquired from its founder, Philip Hochstein, by a group of community leaders that included real estate investor Eugene Grant. The new leadership converted the paper into an independent New York non-profit corporation with close ties to UJA-Federation of Greater New York.

“The paper has made tremendous strides during these 10 years of Phil’s leadership,” Grant, who died in 2018, said when Ritzenberg left the paper in 1993 to launch a consulting firm specializing in weekly newspapers.

“His professionalism has helped shape the paper into an important and respected institution of Jewish life in New York.”

 (In 2020 the New York Jewish Week was acquired by 70 Faces Media.)

Ritzenberg came to the Jewish Week from the New York Daily News, where he led the tabloid’s transition to computerized typesetting and, as assistant managing editor, was responsible for the newspaper’s design. 

One of the founders of the international Society of Newspaper Design (later renamed the Society for News Design) and its only two-term president, Ritzenberg consulted for both daily and weekly newspapers and wrote and lectured on typography and design. He received SND’s lifetime achievement award in 2008.

A suburb of Cleveland, Ohio [Illustrative] (credit: REUTERS)A suburb of Cleveland, Ohio [Illustrative] (credit: REUTERS)

Phillip Ritzenberg was born in Cleveland on June 22, 1931. He graduated from Case Western Reserve in 1953, continuing his studies at the University of Berlin under a Fulbright scholarship. He served as a Navy officer on the USS Midway aircraft carrier and as a Naval Air Intelligence Reserve Officer at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn, retiring as a commander.

As a high school student, Ritzenberg worked in his father’s print shop in Cleveland, later working at his college newspaper while also working as a copy boy at the Cleveland Press. After the Navy, he returned to the newspaper business as a reporter and copy editor at the Cleveland Press before moving to New York and taking a position as a copy editor for the World Telegram and Sun, which merged in 1966 with the Herald Tribune and the Journal American to become the World Journal Tribune. 

He and his wife of 66 years, Edna Heneck, whom he met during a stay in South Africa during his time in the Navy, raised their two sons in Woodmere and were members of Congregation Sons of Israel and Temple Beth El.

He is is survived by his wife; his son Jonathan Ritzenberg of Los Angeles; his son Jeremy Ritzenberg of Westwood, Massachusetts, his daughter-in-law Jill Scirpo and grandchildren Jack and Julia, also of Westwood; his sister Betty Davis of Cleveland and brother Robert Ritz of Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Tags new york journalism obituary
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
3

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
4

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
5

S.Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea launches

A surface-to-surface missile is launched during a joint live-firing exercise between US and South Korea in unidentified location, South Korea, May 25, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by