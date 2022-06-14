The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jewish art collector Jose Mugrabi awarded honorary doctorate by Hebrew U

Mugrabi is noted for being one of the world's most accomplished art collectors, having amassed the works of noted artists such as Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons, Andy Basquiat and more.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 14, 2022 23:45

Updated: JUNE 14, 2022 23:46
Jewish art collector Jose Mugrabi is seen receiving his honorary doctorate from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. (photo credit: Igor Faberov/Hebrew University)
Jewish art collector Jose Mugrabi is seen receiving his honorary doctorate from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
(photo credit: Igor Faberov/Hebrew University)

Jewish art collector and businessman Jose Mugrabi was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem along with many other prominent figures to have received the honor.

Mugrabi is noted for his philanthropic efforts and for his funding of the Einstein House, a museum set to be established on Hebrew University's Givat Ram campus that will hold and make public all the writings and documents of famed Jewish scientist Albert Einstein that are currently in the university's archives.

Mugrabi is also noted for being one of the world's most accomplished art collectors, having amassed the works of acclaimed artists such as Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons, Andy Basquiat and more.

Mugrabi was awarded the honorary doctorate at a ceremony after arriving in the country alongside his wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

(Left to right) HU President Asher Cohen, Quentin Tarantino, HU Rector Barak Medina. (credit: BRUNO CHARBIT) (Left to right) HU President Asher Cohen, Quentin Tarantino, HU Rector Barak Medina. (credit: BRUNO CHARBIT)

Tarantino's degree

However, Mugrabi is not the only noted figure to have received an honorary doctorate from the university. Several others, such as renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, have also been honored.

“In recognition of his critically acclaimed cinematic success as a writer, director, and actor; honoring his ten blockbuster movies and numerous Academy Awards… and in tribute to his strong ties to Israel through his wife Daniella, and for making Israel his second home,” the Board of Governors declared on Tarantino's degree. Notably, the director of the board married Israeli actress Daniella Pick and moved to Israel in 2020.



