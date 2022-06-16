The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Itai Levy releases song to mark week of appreciation for IDF reservists

The Israeli singer expresses Israel’s appreciation for reservists in a remake of a classic song.

By ALDEN TABAC
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 19:26
Reservists train during a battalion wide exercise in the Golan Heights. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Reservists train during a battalion wide exercise in the Golan Heights.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israeli singer Itai Levy has released a song and accompanying music video to honor IDF reservists.

The remake of "Biglal Haruach" (because of the spirit) expresses the spirit of giving, morality and support that reservists exemplify, according to a statement by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. In the music video, Levy surprises reservists at bases throughout Israel.

Levy’s song was released as part of a week of appreciation for IDF reservists. Outstanding reservists were also honored at a ceremony held in the presence of President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.

On Tuesday, another ceremony was held at the Knesset, where outstanding reservists received certificates of appreciation. In addition, over 50 local governments lit up their buildings in yellow as a symbol of optimism and of the metaphorical light that reservists provide to Israel’s security, the IDF added. 

IDF reservists take part in large-scale drill in the West Bank. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)IDF reservists take part in large-scale drill in the West Bank. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“The service of reservists constitutes an important component of the IDF’s ability to accomplish its mission and defeat its enemies in the next war,” the spokesman said. “Reservists constitute a significant aspect of the IDF and Israeli society.”

“Reservists constitute a significant aspect of the IDF and Israeli society.”

IDF Spokespersons Unit


Tags IDF music israeli songs reservists
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

Alleged Israeli strike disables Damascus International Airport

Significant damage to runways at Damascus International Airport after alleged Israeli strikes targeted the site

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by