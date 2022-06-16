Itai Levy releases song to mark week of appreciation for IDF reservists

Israeli singer Itai Levy has released a song and accompanying music video to honor IDF reservists.

The remake of "Biglal Haruach" (because of the spirit) expresses the spirit of giving, morality and support that reservists exemplify, according to a statement by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. In the music video, Levy surprises reservists at bases throughout Israel.

Levy’s song was released as part of a week of appreciation for IDF reservists. Outstanding reservists were also honored at a ceremony held in the presence of President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.

On Tuesday, another ceremony was held at the Knesset, where outstanding reservists received certificates of appreciation. In addition, over 50 local governments lit up their buildings in yellow as a symbol of optimism and of the metaphorical light that reservists provide to Israel’s security, the IDF added.

IDF reservists take part in large-scale drill in the West Bank. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“The service of reservists constitutes an important component of the IDF’s ability to accomplish its mission and defeat its enemies in the next war,” the spokesman said. “Reservists constitute a significant aspect of the IDF and Israeli society.”