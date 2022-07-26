Roma star Dybala breaks record days before Haifa friendly

Days prior to the Tottenham-Roma match in Haifa, Roma's new star Paulo Dybala sold 535,000 team kits over a 24-hour period on the weekend, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus record.

The Argentinean Dybala will wear the number 21 shirt in Rome.

Organizers are expecting a full stadium of 30,000 spectators for the Tottenham Hotspur vs AS Roma friendly at Sami Ofer Stadium in Haifa on July 30.

The game is on

Both teams are expected to bring their top XI.

Roma star Paulo Dybala. (credit: A.S. ROMA)

For Tottenham, which finished the season near the top of the English Premier League and will play in the Champions League next season, it will be its last pre-season game, just five days before the Premiership season starts.

Son Heung Min, alongside English captain Harry Kane, are expected to play, along with new signings Ivan Perisic and Richarlison.

Roma will arrive in the country after a historic season — winning the first Europa Conference, which was the club's first European title.

For the team and legendary coach Jose Mourinho, the win was a clear statement of intent for the future.