Yair Lapid's son is getting married - and these are the details

The romantic proposal took place about a year ago, during the couple's vacation in Paris.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 20, 2022 11:48
A WEDDING canopy is seen against the backdrop scenery of the Mediterranean Sea. (photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)
A WEDDING canopy is seen against the backdrop scenery of the Mediterranean Sea.
(photo credit: MENDY HECHTMAN/FLASH90)

After endless digging into the lives of former Prime Minister Netanyahu's children (Yair and Avner) and sometimes also Noa, Netanyahu's less famous daughter, the spotlight has moved to Yair Lapid's eldest son, as on September 2, Yoav Lapid, the eldest son of the current Prime Minister from his first wife Tamar Friedman, will marry a local woman named Shai Alalo, 24, according to a Friday report from Maariv.

The romantic proposal took place about a year ago, during the couple's vacation in Paris, where Yoav got down on one knee and asked for Shai's hand in marriage. The two shared the proposal with their excited family members through their family WhatsApp group.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shay Alalo (@shayalalo)

The wedding will be held at Kibbutz Hulda, where the bride and her family live. The bride's parents are Orit Cohen-Alalo and Benny Alalo. Orit is an interior designer, and Benny works in the insurance field. 

Lapid family

This is but one of many new developments in the Lapid family. In June, Yair Lapid's wife, Lihi Lapid, had her novel, Strangers, sold to the international publishing house Harper Collins.

However, earlier this month Lihi received threatening letters containing insults, curses and threats in an email. Shin Bet said that the threat level was low.

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid (R) and wife Lihi walk to a polling station before voting in Tel Aviv, March 17, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid (R) and wife Lihi walk to a polling station before voting in Tel Aviv, March 17, 2015. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

The two had two children together: a son and a daughter. The two have also been open about their daughter having autism as well as their struggle as parents.

Walla! contributed to this report.



