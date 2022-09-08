The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Maccabi Haifa blanked by Benfica

Greens' can't find groove in Champions League opener in Portugal, with Messi and PSG up next

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 01:23

Updated: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 01:26
Maccabi Haifa Champions League story by Joshua Halickman on page 8 – Picture of Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (photo credit: RODRIGO ANTUNES/REUTERS)
Maccabi Haifa Champions League story by Joshua Halickman on page 8 – Picture of Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica
(photo credit: RODRIGO ANTUNES/REUTERS)

Maccabi Haifa fell to Benfica 2-0 in Portugal late Tuesday night to get the UEFA Champions League group stage campaign off to a rough start.

After a goalless first half that saw the Greens go toe-to-toe with the Lisbon giants, Barak Bachar’s side allowed a pair of lightning-quick goals early in the second half to put Haifa into a hole that it couldn’t dig out of.

“It’s never honorable to lose, but we gave our maximum and we played at a very high pace."

Barak Bachar

Over the course of a first half that saw few chances, Haifa midfielder Ali Mohamed had to be substituted off with an injury in the 32nd minute, which handcuffed the Greens’ attack and limited their offensive abilities.

Maccabi Haifa teammates Frantzdy Pierrot (9) and Omer Atzily celebrate after hooking up for the game-winning goal in the Greens’ 2-1 victory over Hapoel Beersheba ahead of tonight’s opening Champions League group stage showdown in Portugal against Benfica. (credit: DANNY MARON)Maccabi Haifa teammates Frantzdy Pierrot (9) and Omer Atzily celebrate after hooking up for the game-winning goal in the Greens’ 2-1 victory over Hapoel Beersheba ahead of tonight’s opening Champions League group stage showdown in Portugal against Benfica. (credit: DANNY MARON)

Bachar decided to bring on last season’s MVP Omer Atzily in place of Dean David to begin the second half, but the move backfired when Rafa Silva put home a Grimaldo cross to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute.

Just five minutes later, Benfica doubled its advantage when Grimaldo sent a fabulous stunner into Josh Cohen’s goal to wrap up the win.

Haifa will now get ready for an Israel Premier League game against Ness Ziona on Saturday before welcoming Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain – which defeated Juventus 2-1 thanks to a brace by Kylian Mbappe – next week to Sammy Ofer Stadium.

“It’s never honorable to lose, but we gave our maximum and we played at a very high pace,” Bachar said following the loss. “We started the second half well and we missed a great chance, but then we gave up two quick goals. Benfica is a better club than Maccabi Haifa and while we tried to narrow the gap between us, we just couldn’t do more than what we did.”

“We’re very proud to be playing against the top teams in the world,” Haifa’s Dolev Haziza commented. It’s too bad because we didn’t give up a goal in the first half and in the second , Franztdy Pierrot had a great chance to score. I’m someone who never likes to lose and we know that we can always do more, but this is what it is.”

In the group’s other match, Mbappe opened the scoring with a stunning goal and added a second in the opening half before substitute Weston McKennie reduced the arrears after the break as the French champions held off visiting Juventus.



Tags Haifa sports israel sports
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by