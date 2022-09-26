There are many ways you can show your dog how much you love them, and pets and caresses are some of them.

We often assume that when a dog rolls on its back and kicks its legs it means it is asking for a tickle or belly rub, but this is not always the case.

Dog behavior analyst and dog trainer Adam Femi, who works with the natural dog food company in Arking Heads, explains what this behavior means.

According to Femi, there are a variety of reasons why dogs lie on their backs and kick their legs in the air, "the behavior of turning over and exposing the belly often begins as a form of submission, since this position is a submissive position in the body language of dogs."

"We humans often see this as an invitation to pet the belly of the dog, as if the dog is "asking" it from us by getting into this position. Many dogs indeed enjoy being petted in this area, and if this is the case the dog will quickly learn that he receives affection when he rolls over and as a result, the behavior will continue."

Why do dogs like belly rubs?

In the end, it's all about the hormones of happiness, Femi explains: "Petting and grooming our dogs can stimulate the hormones that make the dog feel good (and ours!) and in turn, can increase the bond between the dog and the owner. Some dogs will turn to belly rubs only with trusted family members, others may be more confident and repeat the same action expecting to receive a belly rub even from people they don't know that well."

Do all dogs enjoy this behavior?

Not necessarily, some will feel uncomfortable when you touch their stomach, and it is important to read their body language and try to understand their mood.

"It is important to remember that not every roll of the dog means that he wants to be touched. It may be his way of communicating, they could also express fear this way, and if this is indeed the case, they must not be petted. You should keep this in mind if a dog seems in a bad mood after you have petted him," Femi said.