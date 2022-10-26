PALO ALTO— Montana Tucker, a TikTok sensation with 8.7 million followers, just launched a Holocaust Remembrance series called “How To: Never Forget.” Through the 10-part series on Tucker’s TikTok, she retraced her grandparents’ steps through Poland during the Holocaust. Within 24 hours of launch, one million viewers saw the premiere episode on both Instagram and Tiktok. Tucker’s series is a contrast of the antisemitic remarks made on social media recently, mainly by rapper Kanye West.

This project was a collaboration between SoulShop, Bnai Zion, The Claims Conference, CharityBirds and producer Rachel Kastner.

“I’ve always wanted to see first-hand what my grandparents experienced." Montana Tucker

Starting in November, leading up to Kristallnacht (translated as ‘Crystal Night’; was a pogrom against Jews by the Nazi Party's Sturmabteilung paramilitary and Schutzstaffel paramilitary forces on 9–10 November 1938), Tucker will lead her audience through her own journey of exploration, where she learned about her family’s story of survival and the history of the Holocaust. Her millions of followers, mostly Gen-Z, will learn alongside her. One episode will be launched each day.

What inspired Montana Tucker to launch the Holocaust Remembrance project?

“I’ve always wanted to see first-hand what my grandparents experienced,” Tucker said in a written statement sent to The Jerusalem Post in honor of the upcoming launch. “It’s hard to understand exactly what they went through. Not only did I finally go see my grandparents’ home myself, but the fact that I can bring Holocaust education to others, is truly an exceptional opportunity.”

The award-winning singer-songwriter, dancer, actress and social media sensation has stood alongside music's biggest names such as Pitbull, Flo Rida, and Ashanti. With over 11 million followers across all platforms, including almost 3 million followers on Instagram, the “How To: Never Forget” initiative will be a unique way to engage her audience.

“We’ve arrived at a major transition point in Holocaust education,” Rabbi Ari Lamm, Chief Executive of Bnai Zion told the Post. “We’re going to have to shift from educating through testimony, essentially speaking with living survivors, to educating through memory. Therefore, the decisions we make right now are going to set the tone for how all future generations understand the Holocaust,” he said.

Kastner is a granddaughter of survivors herself. She has produced documentary and digital series that aim to bring empathy and understanding to young viewers. “If we don’t innovate the way we tell our stories - we’ll soon see that nobody is listening,” she said and added, “that’s why it’s crucial we meet our audiences where they are and in the ways that they want to listen. It’s incredibly rewarding to see this idea come to life with such an impact. While we were shooting in Poland, I was thinking of my grandparents and what they would say, knowing this project was going to reach millions.”

“I have the opportunity to work with celebrities and influencers all the time,” Israel Shachter, CEO of CharityBids added. “Being able to leverage their platforms to make the world a brighter and better place for all is the ultimate goal. But this project, in specific, is among those I am most proud of, and it is so incredibly important and timely.”

