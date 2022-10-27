The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Former chief rabbi of Moscow meets Pope Francis

The religious leaders discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War as well as global antisemitism.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 27, 2022 02:36
Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt delivers a speech in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2018. (photo credit: Conference of European Rabbis/JTA)
Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt delivers a speech in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2018.
(photo credit: Conference of European Rabbis/JTA)

Pope Francis and Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, the former Chief Rabbi of Moscow, met privately on Sunday in Rome. 

The religious leaders discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War as well as global antisemitism, according to the Conference of European Rabbis, of which Goldschmidt is president.

Goldschmidt reportedly explained key Jewish practices to Pope Francis, including the need for protection of kosher meat in all countries (some nations, pressured under the pretense of animal welfare, currently ban kosher meat production). 

Who is Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt?

Goldschmidt, who was Moscow's chief rabbi for 30 years, lost the title in July after his contract was not renewed. He left Russia for Israel following its invasion of Ukraine.

Also on the schedule of his Rome visit, Goldschmidt is expected to meet with Italy’s newly appointed Vice Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini, and the country’s newly instated Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani.

In 2019, Tajani was awarded the Lord Jakobovits Prize of European Jewry, a prize created by Goldschmidt to honor leaders who have outspokenly supported European Jews. 



