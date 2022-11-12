The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

‘Leopoldstadt’: A Broadway play of Holocaust horror

With fine direction by Patrick Marber, who is also Jewish, it is no surprise that Leopoldstadt won the Olivier Award for Best New Play when it was performed in London in 2020.

By ALAN ZEITLIN
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2022 08:56

Updated: NOVEMBER 12, 2022 08:57
‘LEOPOLDSTADT’: A stunning play tracing a Jewish family in Vienna over different periods, pre- and post-Holocaust. (photo credit: Joan Marcus)
‘LEOPOLDSTADT’: A stunning play tracing a Jewish family in Vienna over different periods, pre- and post-Holocaust.
(photo credit: Joan Marcus)

Being Jewish is a great honor that comes with the caveat that someone might want to murder you.

In Tom Stoppard’s play Leopoldstadt, now on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre in Manhattan, a Jewish family in Vienna ponders different questions.

Is Theodor Herzl’s idea for a Jewish state realistic or a pipe dream? Will the threat of the Nazis pass like the wind or blow them away? Can barbarism win out over culture?

The play opens with a child putting a Jewish star ornament on a Christmas tree. This is a family that has assimilated, and some members have intermarried.

It is difficult to watch the characters try to be happy when the audience knows there is a ticking time bomb, and only some of them can hear the ticking.

JAPHET BALABAN as Otto and Eden Epstein as Hermine. (credit: Joan Marcus) JAPHET BALABAN as Otto and Eden Epstein as Hermine. (credit: Joan Marcus)

There is a distraction when Hermann (David Krumholtz) is offended. His gentile wife, Gretl (Faye Castalow), has visited with a handsome young officer named Fritz, played by Arty Froushan. Hermann wants a letter of apology and would want much more if he really knew what took place. 

While all of the cast is stellar, a few performances stand out. Krumholtz grounds the play as a man who feels a great responsibility to provide for and protect his family. As Eva, Caissie Levy brings good energy to the stage, while Eden Epstein, who plays Hermine, displays brightness and evokes a sense of hope.

Most impressive is Barndon Uranowitz, who plays Nathan. In the final scene, which takes place in 1955, he fires some fastballs at Leo, who doesn’t recall many of the things that took place when he was a child and never figured it very important to identify as a Jew. He also plays Ludwig in the first scene and is an intellectual who asks tough questions. Froushan also plays Leo.

Born Tomas Straussler in 1937, playwright Tom Stoppard fled Czechoslovakia as a child to escape the Nazis and eventually wound up in England. He’s won four Tony Awards. In 1999, he won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the film Shakespeare in Love. He took his last name, Stoppard, from the British man who married his mother after his father’s death. For the majority of his life, he didn’t think of himself as Jewish, as his mother didn’t speak much of the past. He found out that members of his family had been killed in the Holocaust when he spoke with a relative in the 1990s.

With fine direction by Patrick Marber, who is also Jewish, it is no surprise that Leopoldstadt won the Olivier Award for Best New Play when it was performed in London in 2020.

There are elements of humor, as when there are jokes about a brit milah (circumcision), and moments of dread as we hear shouting, glass breaking and see police entering, one wearing a swastika armband, filling family members full of fear of what he might do. Matt Harrington brings the right amount of arrogance and evil to this role of an enforcer. The head of the family is asked to sign away his business, even though he thinks he has a trick up his sleeve to outsmart the Nazis.

In the final scene, we learn of the fate of some who were rounded up.

The play is written and performed in a manner that is gripping but not heavy-handed. It is scary to be a fly on the wall in a home of Jews trying to interpret the writing on the wall. Some have faith in humanity and argue that a civilized society with great music and art can’t allow such savage treatment to continue.

Wisely, there is no intermission so the tension builds and you are hit with a thunderbolt.

With this powerhouse of a play that examines different decades of a family, Stoppard shows that while much of his family’s blood was spilled, evil ultimately was not the winner. It is implicit that the best way to honor those who have been murdered is to make sure such an atrocity never happens again. 



Tags Holocaust theater history Broadway
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by