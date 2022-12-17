Nissim Black's new Hanukkah song 'Victory' fights against antisemitism

Jewish music artist Nissim Black released a new song on Monday titled "Victory," weeks in advance of the Hanukkah holiday.

The song was written by Black himself, and produced by Mickey Mocton. The song is about taking a stance against anti-Jewish discrimination as well as the story of Hanukkah.

The music video can be watched below:

The making of the video was also endorsed by the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic. It was produced, shot, edited and directed by Liron Afuta.

"It's much more than just a candlelight, cause we've fought more than just a little fight," the artist sings as he's lighting the menorah in the music video. Part of the video also features the rapper in a boxing ring.

About the artist

Black is a gangster rapper who was born in Seattle, Washington and later converted to Judaism. He's garnered over one million views on several different music videos. This newest one has nearly 15,000 views as of Saturday morning.

He lives in Ramat Beit Shemesh. Last year, he broke into the liquor business and started his own brand of alcohol.

A few months ago, he collaborated with American musician Dustin Paul.