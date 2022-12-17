The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Nissim Black's new Hanukkah song 'Victory' fights against antisemitism

The song is about taking a stance against anti-Jewish discrimination as well as the story of Hanukkah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2022 03:57
Nissim Black in a field wearing traditional Hasidic garb. (Tziporah Litman/Courtesy of Black)
Nissim Black in a field wearing traditional Hasidic garb. (Tziporah Litman/Courtesy of Black)
(photo credit: NISSIM BLACK)

Jewish music artist Nissim Black released a new song on Monday titled "Victory," weeks in advance of the Hanukkah holiday.

The song was written by Black himself, and produced by Mickey Mocton. The song is about taking a stance against anti-Jewish discrimination as well as the story of Hanukkah.

The music video can be watched below:

The making of the video was also endorsed by the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic. It was produced, shot, edited and directed by Liron Afuta.

"It's much more than just a candlelight, cause we've fought more than just a little fight," the artist sings as he's lighting the menorah in the music video. Part of the video also features the rapper in a boxing ring.

NISSIM BLACK is thrilled to be able to do concerts again. (credit: TZIPORAH LITMAN)NISSIM BLACK is thrilled to be able to do concerts again. (credit: TZIPORAH LITMAN)

About the artist

Black is a gangster rapper who was born in Seattle, Washington and later converted to Judaism. He's garnered over one million views on several different music videos. This newest one has nearly 15,000 views as of Saturday morning.

"It's much more than just a candlelight, cause we've fought more than just a little fight."

Nissim Black

Nissim Black

He lives in Ramat Beit Shemesh. Last year, he broke into the liquor business and started his own brand of alcohol.

A few months ago, he collaborated with American musician Dustin Paul.



