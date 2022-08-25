The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Gal Gadot visits residents of Southern Israel after Gaza missile strikes

The internationally-recognized actress and Wonder Woman star was captured on video greeting children in the town, who gathered to hear her speak. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 25, 2022 03:14

Updated: AUGUST 25, 2022 03:15
Gal Gadot (photo credit: REUTERS)
Gal Gadot
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Gal Gadot paid a visit to the southern Israeli moshav of Netiv HaAsara – the closest community in Israel to the Gaza Strip – on Wednesday morning, amid the backdrop of the most recent clashes between Israel and Gaza-based terrorist groups in early August.

The internationally-recognized actress and Wonder Woman star was captured on video greeting children in the town, who were elated by her visit and gathered to hear her speak. 

Netiv HaAsara became the closest residential area to the Gaza Strip after Israel’s disengagement from Gaza in 2005 and has since become a target of rockets, guerilla fighters, and other dangerous military attacks. The moshav became one of the many towns in Southern Israel that were threatened by the latest attacks by terrorists in Gaza.

Even Gadot, who has been in London working on two new film projects for much of the year, could not escape Palestinian Islamic Jihad's missile strikes earlier this month, as she was photographed at an outdoor missile shelter on Tel Aviv’s Rothschild Street with her children on August 7th during rocket sirens. 

Criticism of Gadot’s activism – or lack thereof

Gadot had been subject to some criticism on Israeli social media for not publicly commenting on the most recent strikes by Gaza-based terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad. 

Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award for her performance in ''Wonder Woman.'' (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS) Actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award for her performance in ''Wonder Woman.'' (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

Ironically, Gadot was criticized by fellow actors and social media users in the west during Israel’s clashes with Hamas in May 2021 for posting on social media in support of Israel.



