Will Gal Gadot continue as Wonder Woman in future DC films?

It is unclear if Gal Gadot will continue in the role of Wonder Woman after US media reported that the "Wonder Woman 3" project by Patty Jenkins has been scrapped.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2022 08:17
GAL GADOT in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’ (photo credit: WARNER BROS.)
GAL GADOT in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’
(photo credit: WARNER BROS.)

Israeli actress turned Hollywood superstar Gal Gadot is one of the many stars that Israelis take great pride in. Gadot is particularly well-known for taking on the historic role of Wonder Woman in DC films over the past few years.

However, after recent events, whether or not Gadot will continue in the role has been put into question.

US media reported Thursday morning that the "Wonder Woman 3" project, a sequel to the first two installments of the Wonder Woman film franchise under the direction of Patty Jenkins, has been scrapped by Warner Bros.

That begs the question:

What is Gadot's future in the DC Cinematic Universe?

A full script written by Jenkins and Geoff Johns was submitted as a draft, according to multiple reports in US media, but it wasn't taken very well as it doesn't seem to go along with the plans for the future of DC Studios, while Jenkins shows no interest in making changes to adapt.

Gal Gadot stars in the 2017 film Wonder Woman (credit: WARNER BROS.)Gal Gadot stars in the 2017 film Wonder Woman (credit: WARNER BROS.)

A new executive team recently took over at DC Studios, so a "clean slate" approach was to be expected. James Gunn and Peter Safran, who recently took over the comic book-based production group under Warner Bros., seem to be doing just that.

Jenkins directed and co-wrote the first two Wonder Woman films. While it's unclear where Wonder Woman is headed next, it's also unclear if Jenkins will continue to be involved at all. 

Some ideas for the next steps

Fans have been speculating for some time that the DC production team is just going to wipe the board clean, especially with Ben Affleck dropping Batman and the recent tensions surrounding Amber Heard, who played Mera in Aquaman, and Ezra Miller, who played the Flash.

There's a chance, then, that they'll do a whole recast, and fans have given their mixed responses on the matter. While some think it's a necessary move to "do things right," so to speak, others think that it's throwing away everything that was built up and that the team was leading into in the first place.

So where does that leave Israel's Gal Gadot? It's unclear. 

The announcement comes just a day after Gadot shared a "throwback" post on her Instagram, looking back at the day it was announced that she would be playing Wonder Woman.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

"I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans," she wrote. "The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I’m still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you."

"I’m still pinching myself to see if I will wake up. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you."

Gal Gadot

We'll have to see what the next steps are for Israel's breakthrough star.



