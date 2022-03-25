Jerusalem Marathon begins, road closures expected

The 11th annual Jerusalem Marathon began early Friday morning, kicked off by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion firing the opening shot for the half marathon at 6:45 a.m. and the full marathon at 7:00 a.m.

The marathon has caused road closures throughout the city, with public transportation in several areas grinding to a halt for the duration of the race.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Despite challenging weather, about 25,000 people are expected to participate today. Sponsored by Winner, the Jerusalem marathon is the largest international marathon in Israel.

The marathon includes six different races: A full marathon of 42.195 km, a half marathon of 21.0975 km, a 10 km race, a 5 km race, a 1.7 km race and an 800 meter race.