Kanye West marries Yeezy designer in private ceremony - report

The marriage between the two occurred not long after the rapper divorced Kim Kardashian last year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 13, 2023 18:05

Updated: JANUARY 13, 2023 18:06
Kanye West attends the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium earlier this year. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports) (photo credit: REUTERS)
Kanye West attends the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium earlier this year. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Rapper 'Ye,' who also goes by Kanye West, had recently married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, multiple sources reported on Friday.

Yeezy was a company that designed sneakers and was owned by West and Adidas. The company had severed ties with West following a string of antisemitic and neo-Nazi rhetoric. A report from November stated that the shoe company will be releasing the rapper's product, but without his name or brand. The same month, the company said it had launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by the rapper.

Censori's LinkedIn account states that she was the official architectural designer at West's company.

The two were spotted wearing rings at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills, the New York Post reported.

The marriage between the two occurred not long after the rapper divorced reality star and model Kim Kardashian last year.

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

West's controversies

News on West has gone quiet in the past few weeks. In December, West claimed, in order to excuse his hate speech, that he was "slightly autistic," referencing the film Rain Man.

A week earlier, the rapper called on Jewish people to "forgive Hitler" during an interview with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. White supremacist Nick Fuentes mediated the interview.

During that conversation, West said that Jewish people cannot tell him who he can or can't love. 

Reuters contributed to this report.



