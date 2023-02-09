The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Only 3% have found the answer to this puzzle. Can you find what is wrong in the picture?

The picture consists of a ship anchored in a harbor with hundreds of multiple-colored containers.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 00:21
What's wrong with this picture? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
What's wrong with this picture?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

Only sharp-sighted viewers were able to notice the error in the following photo showing a ship anchored in a harbor with hundreds of multiple-colored containers. The illustration was recently posted on the social media app TikTok and managed to challenge the viewers.

In today's puzzle, you can see a port with cranes, a warehouse and a ship loaded with containers filled with goods that have arrived from abroad.

Now, you need to take a good look at the drawing and figure out what's wrong. At first, you probably won't notice anything, but if you take a few moments - you might be able to find what is wrong.

Did you manage to find out what is wrong with the picture?

Most viewers said that they had no idea what it was about, while others say that there was a detail that was incorrect. Take one more look before you scroll to the answer.

Moving the image dissociates circle and background (credit: Nevit Dilmen) Moving the image dissociates circle and background (credit: Nevit Dilmen)

Well, if you couldn't find out what was wrong with the picture, the answer is here.

Look closely at the passage the ships are supposed to arrive from. It is too narrow and the ship can't pass through it.



