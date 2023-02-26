Keith Haring exhibit is coming to Israel

A traveling exhibition of the original works of influential pop artist Keith Haring will be staged by ArtHub Productions at the Black Box in Herzliya from March 9 till June 30.

The exhibition, which has appeared in New York, Florida and Italy, will present approximately 200 original works of one of the world’s most prominent, cheeky, and successful pop art artists. Haring’s art emerged from the New York City graffiti subculture of the 1980s. Much of his work includes sexual allusions that turned into social activism by using the images to advocate for safe sex and AIDS awareness.

Died of AIDS-related complications

Haring died of AIDS-related complications at the age of 31 in 1990, and since then, he’s been the subject of several international retrospectives. Today, his works can be seen in the exhibitions and collections of major museums around the world.

Picture of an online IGY activity during the coronavirus lockdown. The sticker at the bottom of the screen is of a detail in the work of Keith Haring. (credit: ISRAEL GAY YOUTH)

Coming to Israel for the opening next month will be award-winning American photographer Allan Tannenbaum, who photographed Haring in action. Tannenbaum, 78 was the chief photographer for the prestigious weekly magazine Soho News, and extensively photographed John Lennon and Yoko Ono in the months leading up to Lennon’s death in 1980.