Antisemitic graffiti found in Maryland for second time in a week

Antisemitic, homophobic and racist graffiti lined the walls of the College Park U of MD Metro station parking garage.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 21:13
Antisemitic graffiti depicting three hanged people and the words "no mercy for Jews". (photo credit: JCRC OF GREATER WASHINGTON (DC))
Antisemitic graffiti depicting three hanged people and the words "no mercy for Jews".
(photo credit: JCRC OF GREATER WASHINGTON (DC))

Antisemitic, racist, and homophobic graffiti was found in Maryland at the College Park U of MD Metro station parking garage on Friday just one week after antisemitic graffiti was discovered on the Bethesda Trolley Trail in the state.

According to The Diamondback news, racial and homophobic slurs in addition to Nazi symbols, line the walls of the top level of the parking garage in bold writing. The parking garage is located on Campus Drive and is about a mile away from the University of Maryland’s campus, according to the report. 

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a statement to The Diamondback that “hate has no place on the Metro or anywhere else. Metro is working to remove the despicable graffiti as soon as possible."

"The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is greatly troubled by the discovery of antisemitic, racist, and homophobic graffiti in the College Park U of MD Metro station parking garage this weekend, particularly on the heels of antisemitic graffiti found last week on the Bethesda Trolley Trail and the recent shooting at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub," Gil Preuss, CEO of The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington said in a statement. 

"Hate has no place in our society. Federation is working closely with our security team and local law enforcement to continue keeping our community safe and to learn more about this incident. We encourage the greater community to continue to join us in speaking out against hate of all kinds."

Antisemitic flyer found on the front steps of a Melbourne synagogue (credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION) Antisemitic flyer found on the front steps of a Melbourne synagogue (credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION COMMISSION)

Bethesda's antisemitic graffiti

No Mercy for Jews” was graffitied along the Bethesda Trolley Trail in Maryland in the second antisemitic incident in the past few months - a week ago.

According to photos posted online, anonymous vandals drew three people hanging from a noose with the words, “No Mercy for Jews.”

In addition, according to the report, antisemitic graffiti was found at Old Georgetown Road and Tuckerman Lane. "The message there consisted of a swastika, and symbols for White Power," mymcm reported.



Tags jews graffiti antisemitism Maryland
