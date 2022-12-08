The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Celine Dion cancels Israel concert amid diagnosis with rare neurological disorder

"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2022 12:31

Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2022 13:52
Singer Celine Dion arrives to attend the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show by designer Alexandre Vauthier in Paris, France, July 2, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)
Singer Celine Dion arrives to attend the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show by designer Alexandre Vauthier in Paris, France, July 2, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU)

Canadian singer and pop icon Celine Dion announced Thursday that she is canceling her concert in Israel set for 2023 due to her health, as she was recently diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

According to the production team that was working on her show in Israel, Dion's health condition prevents her from performing altogether.

Dion was set to perform on May 31 in Bloomfield Stadium as part of her summer 2023 concert tour. However, the concert had been postponed from its initial date in August 2020. 

In addition, Dion's entire planned 2023 tours will be canceled, with European dates postponed for 2024, but concerts in Israel, as well as other places like Greece and Malta, will not be rescheduled.

What did Dion say?

Dion's team put out a heartfelt video message to announce the cancellation of the shows. 

"I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I'm ready now," Dion says in the video. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time. It has been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been through."

Teary-eyed, Dion announced, "Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people."

She explained that she now knows this explains all of the spasms that she's been having.

The production team expressed their particular disappointment at Dion not rescheduling her Israel show, especially after the amount of work and effort it took to bring her to the Holy Land around the global pandemic.



