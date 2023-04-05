The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Can you solve IDF Intelligence riddle that stumps more than 99%?

Last year's Military Intelligence Directorate riddle was only solved by 0.1% of people.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 09:13

Updated: APRIL 5, 2023 09:27
The Military Intelligence Directorate's symbol. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Military Intelligence Directorate release its annual Passover riddle on TikTok on Tuesday which is meant to be extremely difficult to solve.

Last year's riddle released proved so difficult that only 0.1% of people who tried to solve it were successful. This year's threatens to be just as difficult.

@idfofficial

אחרי שנה שלמה! כנהוג בחג הפסח - חידת אמ"ן חוזרת: הקוד הראשון כבר בפנים. תצליחו לפתור?

♬ original sound - צה"ל

The video uploaded on Tuesday by the IDF's official TikTok account showed an IDF spokesperson telling viewers that the first clue to the riddle is hiding in the video.

How does this year's riddle start?

"This riddle has a few stages," he says. "And in the end, everything will add up to one barcode that will reveal the answer to the riddle. So friends, look very closely at the pictures I put here for you because the beginning of the riddle is hiding right here."

The video opens with a collage containing a background of binary code, cubes, the directorate's symbol, a dog, a zodiac wheel and Leonardo da Vinci.

TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

While the soldier is speaking, other pictures of pyramids, a QR code, a man sitting at a table with a leaf bib, a matzah and a penguin flash across the screen. Any or all of these pictures may help you solve the riddle.

The riddle was also published on the Directorate's official website.

"What's the connection between a TikTok video, a griddler and a Eurovision song?" the Directorate wrote. "And how will they help you get to the four parts of a secret code? We hope it takes you less than 40 years to crack it."

Think you can be among the 0.1% who solved last year's riddle? Give it a go!



