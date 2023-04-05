US Embassy sets out on Passover 'Operation Afikoman' - who will find it?

On Wednesday evening, Jewish people all over the world will be celebrating the first night of Passover.

The US Embassy Jerusalem posted a video to their social media on Tuesday afternoon, kickstarting the holiday by having employees at the embassy's branch in Tel Aviv running around the building looking for the afikoman, in what they called "Operation Afikoman."

"Operation 'Afikoman' is underway! Will the Embassy officials save Passover and find the missing Matzah? Watch the video to find out. Happy Passover," they wrote.

Operation “Afikoman” is underway!Will the Embassy officials save Passover and find the missing Matzah?Watch the video to find out>>Happy Passover! pic.twitter.com/BeF4R71OOt — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) April 4, 2023

What happened in the video?

The video begins with an aerial shot of the Tel Aviv branch and then a US Army General in uniform walks into a room filled with whom he calls his "most senior officials."

"We are in the middle of a top-secret mission...Operation Afikoman," he said.

Ambassador Tom Nides in his office at the US Embassy in Jerusalem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

He then proceeds to divide them into two groups, Team A and Team B.

"I need for you to start here and look, all over this floor," he says when pointing to Team A and drawing on a fake blueprint, showing them where to look.

He then turns to Team B. "I need you to take the first floor and the basement and look through all this entire area. Are we clear?"

"Yes, sir," they all respond.

"Go find the Matzah!"

Everyone then jumps up from their seats and runs out the door to begin their search.

Run, run, run, run! Found it!

The workers immediately run out of the room and to their teams' area of search to begin the afikoman hide and seek.

Some people run to a bookshelf and take all the books off them.

One guy runs down a hallway and stops in his tracks to look through the building janitor's supplies cart and the attached garbage.

A woman decides to check a breastfeeding room.

Two women run into the resting room for the embassy drivers, raiding the room.

Another woman runs up behind a person sitting in a seat across from another embassy employee, pulls the seat away and starts searching the area.

The workers look everywhere from the postal room to the nurse's room, but alas, they don't find the afikoman.

Where is it, Sir?

The workers come crawling back to the conference room looking exhausted and disheveled.

"Please tell me you found it," the General said.

"We tried, We really did our best, Sir," one person said.

Just as that person says this, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides walks in saying "Hey, General. What's going on here?"

"Hey, Sir. I apologize," the General began. "We did not find the Afikoman."

Will they find the missing Matzah? Happy Passover from all of us at U.S. Embassy Jerusalem. https://t.co/v5SLAVTlYf — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) April 4, 2023

"Oh. Oh, really?" Nides says pulling the afikoman out from his suit. "This thing?" He ass chuckling a bit as everyone applauds. "I found it hours ago!"

The video ends with everyone gathered together to wish everyone a "Happy Passover!"