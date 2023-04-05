The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Passover: IDF finishes getting ready for the holiday

The Israeli military has finished taking steps to make sure the entire army is ready for the holiday, including supplying food, organizing Seders and helping lone soldiers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 06:00
IDF soldiers are seen holding matzah ahead of the Passover holiday. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers are seen holding matzah ahead of the Passover holiday.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF has officially completed its preparations for the Passover holiday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced early Wednesday morning on the eve of the holiday.

The Israeli military has finished taking steps to make sure the entire army is ready for the holiday, including taking care of the logistics to ensure the right food is supplied for the IDF's diverse population of soldiers.

This includes food for vegans and vegetarians as well as gluten-free food for IDF soldiers with celiac – as well as vegan food adapted to be gluten-free for soldiers with celiac.

All IDF training bases will hold special activities on Wednesday night to celebrate the Passover Seder together. The biggest Seder will be held at Camp Ariel Sharon in the Negev, which is the IDF's largest training base.

IDF financial aid for Passover

The IDF will also give financial aid for the Passover holiday to its soldiers in need, with the IDF Spokesperson's Unit saying that aid options have been significantly increased this year.

IDF soldiers are seen organizing food ahead of the Passover holiday. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF soldiers are seen organizing food ahead of the Passover holiday. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Lone soldiers and soldiers who receive welfare payments will receive special shopping vouchers with NIS 500 that can be used at a number of retailers for clothing, food and more.

Those who will stay on their bases during the holiday will also receive vouchers for NIS 100 to use at the IDF's Kavert chain of commissaries.

Helping IDF lone soldiers on Passover

For lone soldiers, different options have been made available to host them throughout the country. These include the homes of other soldiers, host families and certain hotels.

Any lone soldiers can contact the IDF's lone soldier hotline for assistance on any issue. Dial 1111 from any phone, then dial extension 2 and then extension 3.



