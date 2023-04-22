British and Ukrainian Embassies in Israel hosted a formal Eurovision Gala in celebration of the upcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The event was held on April 20, in partnership with El Al airlines and Israel's delegation to Eurovision led by Noa Kirel, Israel's biggest pop sensation.

“All of us at EL AL are thrilled to be the official transporter of the Israeli delegation to the Eurovision competition," El Al CEO Dina Ben Tal said. "It is such an honour to be the national airline that carries the Israeli flag on company aircraft.

“EL AL has always been the bridge that connects between Israel and the world, we see ourselves as flying ambassadors. Part of our values is to promote Israeli success worldwide. I would like to thank everyone who took part for this opportunity and to wish our Noa, who is an integral part of the EL AL family, good luck!"

The event was attended by over 450 guests, including former Eurovision stars, influencers, local celebrities, business contacts, government officials, El Al's senior management and various guests from Israel's entertainment and culture industry.

Last year's winner of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest, Netta Barzilai of Israel, performs during the first semi-final of 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel May 14, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

During the event, Neil Wigan, the UK's Ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, Dina Ben Tal, El Al's CEO and Noa Kirel, Israel's Eurovision representative, spoke about the event.

Watched by millions

Eurovision is on the of the most popular, viral and highly anticipated events in the world, watched by millions of people around the globe. The UK will be hosting Eurovision for the first time in 25 years in 2023, in honor of Ukraine winning Eurovision in 2022.

"This is not only an opportunity to highlight the UK's music history, its colorful city views and its historical and modern sites but also an opportunity to champion equality and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine during this difficult time," UK's Ambassador to Israel, Neil Wigan, said.

The successful event also served as a platform to raise awareness and support for Ukraine, featuring a one-of-a-kind menu inspired by traditional Ukrainian dishes to highlight Ukraine's rich cultural life.

Guests also enjoyed a unique Liverpool exhibition, nostalgic Eurovision moments and an exciting giveaway of two tickets to Liverpool as part of El Al's special flight to honor this historic event.

"Eurovision was always a celebration of joy and respect," Yevgen Kornyichuk

"Eurovision was always a celebration of joy and respect," Korniychuk said. "It is a bright manifest of European diversity and unity at the same time. Ukraine is proud to be part of the European family and feel its unity and support in the most tragic days of our modern history.

"I am confident that Eurovision stage will soon be stationed in peaceful Ukraine and the vibes of the joy and victory will spread across the country. We highly appreciate and admire our British friends for hosting this year song contest on our behalf."

“It’s such a great honour for me to be able to sing in front of millions of people from all over the globe. I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to connect people through music," Noa Kirel said.

“My song talks about the unicorn which means that uniqueness exists in each and every one of us. Diversity and differences, that’s what makes us special and beautiful. I hope to bring honour and joy to my beloved country.”