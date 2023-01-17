Israel's Noa Kirel to perform the song 'UNICORN' at 2023 Eurovision

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel will perform the song "UNICORN" as Israel's official representative for the upcoming 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, KAN News reported Tuesday.

The song was made by Doron Madali, Yinon Yahal, Mai Sepadia and Kirel herself.

Kirel is one of Israel's biggest pop music stars and has seen massive domestic success.

She was chosen by an Israeli Broadcasting Corporation professional committee as the 2023 representative, rather than winning a competition like in previous years.

Israeli singer Noa Kirel attends a press conference on a new campaign to raise awareness of cyberbullying among youth, at the President Residence in Jerusalem on February 16, 2020. (credit: FLASH90)

Eurovision 2023: Heading to the UK with new rules

The Eurovision semifinal schedule will be announced on January 31 and the competition will take place on May 9 and 11 in Liverpool in the United Kingdom, with the finals taking place on May 13.

This is despite Ukraine having won the 2022 song contest, as the war-torn country isn't suitable as a host given the ongoing conflict.

Notably, the 2023 Eurovision will have some new rules. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that the semifinals of the competition will now be decided solely based on the votes cast by viewers of the competition, rather than a combination of a jury and public vote as has been the case since 2009.