The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Female Israeli high schoolers sweep international math competition

The competition consisted of multiple exam days, requiring contestants to take a 4.5-hour exam, consisting of difficult questions in the fields of elementary mathematics.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 05:57
Israel's female winning team at their competition in Slovenia (photo credit: FUTURE SCIENTISTS CENTER AND MINISTRY OF EDUCATION)
Israel's female winning team at their competition in Slovenia
(photo credit: FUTURE SCIENTISTS CENTER AND MINISTRY OF EDUCATION)

In a historic first, an all-female team of young Israeli mathematics students took home every medal possible at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) in Slovenia. These young Israeli math enthusiasts won the gold, silver, and bronze medals after competing against 214 contestants from 54 countries worldwide. 

Not only was this an extraordinary achievement for these young students, but one student in particular stood out from the crowd. Participant Nogah Friedman not only took home the gold medal for her achievements, but ranked 1st competition wide with a "perfect score."

The three students who represented Israel at the EGMO competition hailed from Rehovot and Herzliya, between grades 10 and 12. Nogah Friedman, who took home gold, and Neta Ilani, who won the bronze medal, are both from Rehovot and attend De Shalit High School. Friedman is in 11th grade, and Ilani is in 10th grade. The silver medalist, Yara Shulman, is in 12th grade at Rishonim High School, and hails from Herzliya.

What is the European Mathematics Olympiad for Girls?

The European Mathematics Olympiad for Girls (EGMO) is a competition that has been held since 2012. This is not Israel's first time participating, having participated in its eighth competition since entering the ranks in 2016. Since Israel's involvement in the competitive series began, Israeli female math enthusiasts have won an impressive 19 medals in the olympiad.

Israel's female winning team (credit: FUTURE SCIENTISTS CENTER AND MINISTRY OF EDUCATION)Israel's female winning team (credit: FUTURE SCIENTISTS CENTER AND MINISTRY OF EDUCATION)

The competition consisted of multiple exam days, requiring contestants to take a 4.5-hour exam. The exam consisted of 3 extremely difficult questions in the fields of elementary mathematics: algebra, combinatorics, geometry and number theory.

Education Minister Yoav Kish expressed excitement and gratitude for the competition winners. "I am very proud of our students, who traveled to represent us with honor in the European Math Olympiad and won. They have proven that perseverance, determination and effort are the keys to success. Each one of them represents our future generation and I am confident that many more successes are in store for you," he said. 

Assaf Tselal, Director General of the Education Ministry added, "We are proud of our female students' team, the educators who support and accompany them, and the schools where they are educated. Their impressive achievements inspire admiration, pride and immense inspiration. I am sure that the members of the team, and other students who will follow in their footsteps, will lead the State of Israel to the forefront of the world stage."

Chairman of the Center for Future Scientists, Yarom Ariav, also responded to the major success accomplished by these three young women. "The achievements of Israeli students in the European Mathematics Olympiad for girls inspire respect, appreciation and admiration and are a source of pride and a golden opportunity to rise to the national level. The talented Israeli students competed against the best from all over the world and displayed extraordinary abilities, and for that they deserve great appreciation."



Tags israel education science students math Slovenia competition
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
4

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
5

This is Russian President Vladimir Putin's secret palace and mistress

Exterior of "Putin's Palace," circa 2010.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by