The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel makes it to Eurovision finale

There is an additional semi-final on Thursday night, followed by the finale on Saturday, where Kirel will be performing and competing.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: MAY 10, 2023 00:06

Updated: MAY 10, 2023 00:15
Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 9, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE)
Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 9, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE)

On a night when Israel braced for the possibility of a new war, Noa Kirel, Israel’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, delighted her millions of fans around the world with her high-energy singing and dancing in her performance of the song, “Unicorn,” in the semi-finals – and she won a place in the final.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Noa Kirel (@noakirel)

Wearing a sparkly, white-and-black outfit, her long hair flying, she sang about having “the power of a unicorn” and executed an athletic, Flashdance-style dance routine, gyrating on the floor like a breakdancer, as the crowd cheered her on. It was a sweet moment, especially since it came during the 50th anniversary of Israel’s participation in Eurovision.

This year’s semi-final was notable because only the public voted around the world and there was no panel of judges as in past years.

Kirel ranks high in Eurovision betting tables

Kirel has consistently ranked in the top 10 in the Eurovision betting tables, so her success in the semi-finals was no surprise. A panel of experts from the popular Eurovision blog, Wiwibloggs, led by its founder, William Lee Adams, had predicted that Kirel would make the finals and might even win the entire contest. Following her performance on Tuesday, Adams tweeted, “She won’t look back. She won’t look down. Noa Kirel has the power of a unicorn tonight at #Eurovision.”

Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE) Noa Kirel from Israel performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, Britain, May 9, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE)

50 years of Israel in Eurovision

Last year’s Israeli contestant, Michael Ben David, did not make the finals, but Israel has won Eurovision four times in the past: In 1978 and 1979, with wins for Izhar Cohen and the Alphabeta, with the song “A-Ba-Ni-Bi” and Milk and Honey, with “Hallelujah,” respectively, and then again in 1998 with Dana International’s “Diva.” While for decades the top prize eluded Israel, Israelis continued to be devoted Eurovision fans and to cheer on Israeli contestants. Finally, in 2018, Netta Barzilai became Israel’s fourth Eurovision winner with her rousing rendition of “Toy,” a self-empowerment anthem and the 2019 contest was held in Tel Aviv.

Kirel showed off her star quality after all the acts had performed and before the votes were announced, when she was asked by Alesha Dixon, one of the hosts, ato teach some of the other performers her dance moves.

The second semi-final will be held on Thursday night and final will be on Saturday. If she recreates the magic she showed on Tuesday, Kirel has a real shot at becoming Israel’s fifth Eurovison winner. 



Tags music Eurovision Eurovision Song Contest competition Noa Kirel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
×
Email:
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by