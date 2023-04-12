The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Traffic jam: Thousands of migratory birds stuck in Israel due to bad weather

Thousands of birds got stuck in the Hula Valley in northern Israel due to the cold and wet conditions, which make it harder for them to fly.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 12, 2023 16:10
Migratory birds in Israel's Hula Valley, waiting for the rain to stop so they can continue flying north. (photo credit: Inbar Shlomit Rubin, KKL-JNF)
Migratory birds in Israel's Hula Valley, waiting for the rain to stop so they can continue flying north.
(photo credit: Inbar Shlomit Rubin, KKL-JNF)

The exceptionally cold and rainy weather that hit Israel these last few days did not only impact Israel's permanent residents but also thousands of migratory birds who got stuck here on their way north, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) said on Wednesday.

The thousands of birds, including storks, pelicans, cranes and birds of prey, got stuck in the Hula Valley in northern Israel due to the cold and wet conditions, which make it harder for them to fly.

Now they are waiting until the end of this cold weather system to continue their journey to their summer domiciles.

Why can't they just keep on flying?

Inbar Shlomit Rubin, KKL-JNF field manager in the Hula Valley explained: "When it rains, the birds must keep their down feathers dry. The outer feathers are built in such a way that prevents the rain from entering and actually preserves body heat in the best way in nature."

This traffic jam had not been completely unexpected, however. "Spring migration is full of surprises, every moment looks and sounds different. I hope that winter is not officially over, as rainy days create a 'traffic jam' of migrating flocks, and the sights are fabulous!" Rubin said in February.

Migratory birds in Israel's Hula Valley, waiting for the rain to stop so they can continue flying north. (Inbar Shlomit Rubin, KKL-JNF)

During the spring, migration hormones manifest in migratory birds like cranes, which impact their behavior, signaling that the migration time is approaching.

Around 100,000 common cranes come to Israel every year from Russia and eastern Scandinavia, with about 40,000 of them staying for the winter, according to the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel (SPNI). 

The birds that don't stay for winter head south to Africa, usually south of the equator.

In the summer, however, the cranes have their nesting season, and many more begin to appear in Israel during October after the summer ends.



Tags Galilee nature KKL-JNF bird watching Birds of Prey
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
4

Massive rocket barrage fired from Lebanon into Israel on Passover

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire caused after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit near the Israeli town of Shlomi, April 6, 2023
5

Russia fools us economically, their statistics are a collection of lies - opinion

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by