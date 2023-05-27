Many of us like to go on vacation to relax and recharge. In fact, one type of vacation that is growing in popularity is the wellness retreat. Instead of just hanging out at the pool, people are joining guided meditation workshops, participating in yoga classes, and savoring spa treatments. And if the retreat happens to be in a resort with gorgeous scenery, even better.

Secret Forest, a wellness & spa resort in Cyprus, is located just 40 minutes from Paphos International Airport. It was built near a village called Miliou and is surrounded by a lovely forest with sparkling streams and an orange orchard. Guests are welcome to pluck a piece of fruit from a tree and eat it any time of the day.

The individual behind this resort is Yoni Kahana, who owns a kosher tourism company and three hotels in Cyprus. For Kahana, who identifies with Chabad, Secret Forest is his baby, so he is often seen engaging with guests on the premises and checking that everything is in order. He purchased the resort after staying there as a guest himself and falling in love with the location and its surroundings.

“I could see the potential here straight away. I felt that it was my mission to create something spectacular in this natural paradise. My goal is to provide our guests with the ultimate place to take a break from everyday life,” Kahana explains.

A Chabad Jew builds a fabulous wellness retreat in Cyprus

Kahana acquired the property and immediately began revamping it into a fabulous wellness retreat. It now offers a wide range of activities, such as Pilates, yoga, sharing circles, gentle guided walks through the forest, awareness workshops, mineral baths and massage treatments. There are two outdoor pools, one of which is heated. Inside the spa, there is a sulfur pool, with a recommended stay of up to 45 minutes.

The most popular package at Secret Forest is a three-night stay. During the week, the rates are lower. Secret Forest works on an all-inclusive format (except for the massages), so guests can leave their wallet in their room from the moment they arrive.

Upon arrival, guests are served cool drinks, and then a light lunch. In the lobby, they are given a program with the schedule of all the activities. Guests are encouraged to partake in the workshops and tours but, of course, the choice of activity – or non-activity – is entirely up to them. Some of the activities require pre-registration.

In the lobby, there is a library with a wide array of books, as well as a tea station with snacks. All 56 of the guest rooms have a wonderful view of the natural surroundings, and some have a balcony with a Jacuzzi. In addition, there are six villas with private pools. There are TVs in the rooms but they are not operational, as watching TV doesn’t add to the guest experience. (The TV sets are left over from the hotel’s previous incarnation.)

In the dining hall, guests can enjoy the healthful kosher meals, which use locally sourced ingredients prepared by chef Dana Shapira, who is originally from Haifa. Shapira offers an eclectic menu that includes an abundance of leafy green vegetables, fresh fish and cheeses. There are three meals a day; and for a drink between meals, guests can go to the shake bar or the wine bar.

For those who view travel overseas as the ideal opportunity to try out new flavors and types of food, this might feel like a disadvantage. I must admit, I fall into that category, and that’s why I was so delighted to discover that the food was absolutely delectable. And I still felt like I was in some exotic locale far from home. My favorite meal was the dinner in the resort’s wine cellar, where the guests eat at a massive table fit for knights.

One of the activities that I most enjoyed during my stay at Secret Forest was the guided forest walk that extends to the nearest village. On the walk, we were treated to an incredible scenic view of the region.

Another free activity that was spectacular was the jeep tour. First we stopped at the nearby port, where we could buy ice cream and pop in to a few of the boutiques. The next stop was the Baths of Aphrodite which, according to Greek mythology, was where Aphrodite would cleanse herself.

Normally, Israelis try to steer clear of other Israelis while vacationing overseas, but at Secret Forest all the guests were thrilled about meeting the people there and making new friendships. For example, I met two Chabad women in their twenties who were taking a break from child-rearing, and a young Indian woman who was there with her aunt. In short, there’s something special in the atmosphere that puts everyone in a good mood.

Note: Due to the nature of the resort, Secret Forest is for adults only. Those under the age of 16 are not allowed entry.

Price: Rates start at NIS 3,200 per person, including the flights. 

The writer was a guest of the resort.

Translated by Hannah Hochner.