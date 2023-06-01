Izhar Ashdot, Rami Kleinstein receive ACUM Lifetime Achievement Award

Israeli musicians Izhar Ashdot and Rami Kleinstein will receive ACUM Lifetime Achievement Awards, it was announced on Thursday.

The Lifetime Achievements Awards are given by the ACUM Board of Directors for the recipient's contribution to Israeli music and culture.

Other recipients include composer and singer Esther Shamir and music producer Loui Lahav. The ACUM Awards ceremony in the field of popular music for the 2022-2023 season will be held for its 66th annual on July 9 at Cinema City in Gillot, near Ramat Hasharon.

Israeli singer Noa Kirel at the 2022 ACUM Awards ceremony for Hebrew Song near Tel Aviv on September 7, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Who's getting the prizes?

Other prizes include: the Moshe Wilensky Song Achievement Award of the Year will be awarded to Paul Trank and Jimbo J for their song "Chilling in the Kibbutz"; the Uzi Chitman Album Achievement Award of the Year will be awarded to Par Tessi and Eitan Darmon for the album "Radio Area"; The Inbal Perlmutter Discovery Achievement Award of the Year will be awarded to singer-songwriter Odeya; The Yossi Banai Notebook Achievement Award of the Year will be awarded to Tamar Yahalomi; the Sasha Argov Composing Achievement of the Year Award will be given to Avi Aborumi; the Yair Rosenblum Arranger Achievement Award will be awarded to Matan Dror.

The ACUM on-air award for the most played Israeli work will be awarded to those behind the hit song "Go to Sleep," which include the singer Anna Zak and the writers and composers Ron Beaton, Itai Shimoni and Jordi, the latter also having produced the song.