The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Izhar Ashdot, Rami Kleinstein receive ACUM Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievements Awards are given by the ACUM Board of Directors for the recipient's contribution to Israeli music and culture.

By SAGI BEN NUN/WALLA!
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 17:14

Updated: JUNE 1, 2023 17:17
Israeli singer-songwriter Izhar Ashdot. June 22, 2013. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
Israeli singer-songwriter Izhar Ashdot. June 22, 2013.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Israeli musicians Izhar Ashdot and Rami Kleinstein will receive ACUM Lifetime Achievement Awards, it was announced on Thursday.

The Lifetime Achievements Awards are given by the ACUM Board of Directors for the recipient's contribution to Israeli music and culture.

Other recipients include composer and singer Esther Shamir and music producer Loui Lahav. The ACUM Awards ceremony in the field of popular music for the 2022-2023 season will be held for its 66th annual on July 9 at Cinema City in Gillot, near Ramat Hasharon.

Israeli singer Noa Kirel at the 2022 ACUM Awards ceremony for Hebrew Song near Tel Aviv on September 7, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Israeli singer Noa Kirel at the 2022 ACUM Awards ceremony for Hebrew Song near Tel Aviv on September 7, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Who's getting the prizes?

Other prizes include: the Moshe Wilensky Song Achievement Award of the Year will be awarded to Paul Trank and Jimbo J for their song "Chilling in the Kibbutz"; the Uzi Chitman Album Achievement Award of the Year will be awarded to Par Tessi and Eitan Darmon for the album "Radio Area"; The Inbal Perlmutter Discovery Achievement Award of the Year will be awarded to singer-songwriter Odeya; The Yossi Banai Notebook Achievement Award of the Year will be awarded to Tamar Yahalomi; the Sasha Argov Composing Achievement of the Year Award will be given to Avi Aborumi; the Yair Rosenblum Arranger Achievement Award will be awarded to Matan Dror. 

The ACUM on-air award for the most played Israeli work will be awarded to those behind the hit song "Go to Sleep," which include the singer Anna Zak and the writers and composers Ron Beaton, Itai Shimoni and Jordi, the latter also having produced the song.



Tags music award pop music Prize
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by