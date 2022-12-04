The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Record number of Israeli female artists topped YouTube charts in 2022

This is the second year in a row that a female singer (Agam Buhbut) has taken the top spot on the list after Eden Ben Zaken did last year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2022 02:00
Israeli singer Noa Kirel attends a press conference on a new campaign to raise awareness of cyberbullying among youth, at the President Residence in Jerusalem on February 16, 2020. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israeli singer Noa Kirel attends a press conference on a new campaign to raise awareness of cyberbullying among youth, at the President Residence in Jerusalem on February 16, 2020.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

As the year of 2022 closes, YouTube published on Thursday a ranking of the trendiest videos in Israel, which includes the most songs by Israeli female artists than in any other year.

The most-listened to Israeli artists include Agam Buhbut, NOROZ and Shahar Saul.

This year, six of the top ten music videos in Israel were by women. This is also the second year in a row that a female singer (Agam Buhbut) has taken the top spot on the list after Eden Ben Zaken did last year with the song "Moabet," a collaboration with DJ Itay Galo.

The top music videos include Shahar Saul - "Hibiscus" feat. Agam Buhbut and NOROZ (Prod. by Ishta, Triangle), "Who is This" by Anna Zak and "Alone on the Bed" by Omer Adam (Prod. By Gil Vain & Tal Castiel), followed by "I Miss You So Much" by Benal Ben-Zion and Shiraz Abraham, "Bell" by Noa Kirel and Itay Galo, "Cute Boy" by Nunu and Sagi Kariv, "Giving Me Trouble" by Eden Hason, Noa Kirel - "Panther" (Prod. By Jordi), "Red Heart Lovers" by Osher Cohen and Eyal Golan - "Lately" (Prod. by Offir Cohen & Nadav Asulin).

Top trending videos in Israel that aren't music-related

Videos that trended on YouTube in Israel that don't fall under the music category include the first episode of Fauda's fourth season, the premiere of The Sadeh Family on HOT TV, a video by YouTuber Kevin Rubin announcing his wife's pregnancy, the first episode of Zero Hour, two "What I did in 24 hours" videos, "Eating nothing but pistachio desserts for a whole day" by Inde Game and "I bought a homeless man everything he wanted for 24 hours" by Festivy.



Tags Israel internet women eden ben zaken israeli women Israelis YouTube Noa Kirel Omer Adam
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by