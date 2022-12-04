Record number of Israeli female artists topped YouTube charts in 2022

As the year of 2022 closes, YouTube published on Thursday a ranking of the trendiest videos in Israel, which includes the most songs by Israeli female artists than in any other year.

The most-listened to Israeli artists include Agam Buhbut, NOROZ and Shahar Saul.

This year, six of the top ten music videos in Israel were by women. This is also the second year in a row that a female singer (Agam Buhbut) has taken the top spot on the list after Eden Ben Zaken did last year with the song "Moabet," a collaboration with DJ Itay Galo.

The top music videos include Shahar Saul - "Hibiscus" feat. Agam Buhbut and NOROZ (Prod. by Ishta, Triangle), "Who is This" by Anna Zak and "Alone on the Bed" by Omer Adam (Prod. By Gil Vain & Tal Castiel), followed by "I Miss You So Much" by Benal Ben-Zion and Shiraz Abraham, "Bell" by Noa Kirel and Itay Galo, "Cute Boy" by Nunu and Sagi Kariv, "Giving Me Trouble" by Eden Hason, Noa Kirel - "Panther" (Prod. By Jordi), "Red Heart Lovers" by Osher Cohen and Eyal Golan - "Lately" (Prod. by Offir Cohen & Nadav Asulin).

Top trending videos in Israel that aren't music-related

Videos that trended on YouTube in Israel that don't fall under the music category include the first episode of Fauda's fourth season, the premiere of The Sadeh Family on HOT TV, a video by YouTuber Kevin Rubin announcing his wife's pregnancy, the first episode of Zero Hour, two "What I did in 24 hours" videos, "Eating nothing but pistachio desserts for a whole day" by Inde Game and "I bought a homeless man everything he wanted for 24 hours" by Festivy.