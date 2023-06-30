Queen of Pop, Madonna, postpones tour after severe health emergency

International pop sensation Madonna had been hospitalized following a severe bacterial infection, US media reported on Saturday following a statement released by her manager. The singer's declining health led to the postponement of her international tour, which was initially set to kick off next month.

Guy Oseary, Madonna's Israeli-American manager announced via Instagram that while the star is still under medical supervision, she is on the mend. The tour is expected to still happen though under an adjusted schedule. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” he said.

None of Madonna's team was immediately available for comments on the singer's status or the seriousness of her illness, nor her current state. However, US media reported that she had battled a low-grade fever for a month before her body gave out, leading to her collapsing and needing serious medical care in the intensive care unit.

The star reportedly ignored her symptoms in order to push herself into continuing to rehearse for her tour.

Madonna was excited for her tour to begin

The singer's tour, the "Celebration Tour," was first announced in January in a star-studded video featuring musical artist Lil Wayne, and comics of Jewish heritage, Amy Schumer and Jack Black, amongst others. Though the tour was set to begin in mid-July in Vancouver, it has been pushed back. She was set to visit cities such as Seattle, New York, D.C., Mexico City and London.

Madonna, 64, told US media that she "[felt] like the luckiest girl in the world” after announcing her tour.

Madonna's Jewish groove

Madonna has often mentioned that her son, Rocco Ritchie, had a Bar Mitzvah. In 2013, the family gathered in a New York Kabbala Center and performed the sacred ceremony that made Rocco a man. Madonna’s career is often lined by work and support by Jewish and Israeli members of her village. For example, her first label was signed by Sire Records founder Seymour Stein, and American Jew whose record label is one of the most prestigious in the world.

Madonna is currently managed by American-Israeli talent manager Guy Oseary. His career became in what is now known as Maverick and currently manages other big talents such as U2. Madonna was also quite close to moving to Tel Aviv in 2015 when some luxury apartments on Rothschild Boulevard, one of the most exclusive living areas in Israel, were put on the market. Considering the Material Girl’s estimated $850 million net worth, the apartment was not outside her price range.

Tamar Uriel-Beeri contributed to this report.