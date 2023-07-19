US media maverick Guy Raz’s bestselling book launched in Hebrew

Guy Raz’s podcast “How I Built This’’ is an instruction manual for anyone seeking to create the next Airbnb or Spanx. From international reporter to author and leading podcaster, Raz, 47, has become an icon in the business world. His bestseller, How I Built This, released in September 2020 and based on his podcast, is a super-charged, intuitive guide to creating your own organization and exploring the anatomy of start-ups.

This month, a Hebrew version of the book, translated by Assaf Cohen, is being released by Matar Publishing House.

Garnering an impressive resume himself, Raz has reported from more than 45 countries, including a stint in Israel, serving as CNN’s chief Jerusalem correspondent in 2005. He returned to the United States as a Harvard Nieman Fellow before hosting NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

His path to success is akin to that of an entrepreneur, creating a personal brand and working to prove himself from the onset, interviewing major political figures across the world.

“You could tell that they were surprised to be interviewed by [someone young] like me at the time. But the challenges I faced are similar to the challenges young start-up founders face. There will always be people who will doubt you when you are young,” Raz told the Post in a recent email interview.

NPR Ted Radio Hour host Guy Raz (left) and Anne-Marie Slaughter (right), president and CEO of New America. September 29, 2015 (credit: New America)

After working at NPR radio at the start of his career, Raz transitioned into podcasting, which provides consumers easy access to a variety of content, anytime.

“I realized that I could connect with audiences in a much deeper and more meaningful way than I could on the radio. I decided to start my own business and produce podcasts,” Raz said. “It has been an incredibly exciting and fulfilling experience.”

Raz's current podcast portfolio

Raz currently produces five shows: “How I Built This,” “The Great Creators,” “Wow in the World,” “Wisdom from the Top,” and a live music show called “5 with Guy.”

“I never imagined I would be making five to six hours of original audio contact every week,” he said.

Pivoting is a natural part of business; brands recognize a new opportunity, and make the transition, he added. “Many companies start out doing one thing, but over time transition to doing something completely different, because it’s a much more sustainable path to hitting profitability.”

For Raz, success is a process that unfolds before us.

“I don’t think success is a destination,” Raz said. “I think it’s a journey, and there are days where all of us feel more successful, and days where we feel less successful. At the end of the day, when we’re all lying on our deathbeds, the only thing that will matter is if we had a positive impact on someone’s life – not how much money we have or how many accolades we receive.”

Despite his impressive success in the world of audio and journalism, success for Raz begins at home.

“The most successful thing I have ever done in my life is raise two children with my wife. Financial success and professional success pale in comparison to the pride I have in building a strong, connected family.”

His content aims at making a lasting impact on the world around him, paving the path to creating strong organizations.

“I want our show to be a repository for ideas and inspiration, and hopefully a place that triggers and sparks creativity in everyone who listens, or reads my book.”