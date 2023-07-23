The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

‘Oppenheimer’ is a thrilling character study - film review

Oppenheimer is a movie with power, texture, and grace.

By CHRIS HEWITT
Published: JULY 23, 2023 03:58
CILLIAN MURPHY in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer.’ (photo credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)
CILLIAN MURPHY in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer.’
(photo credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)

'It worked.” Those are the quiet words spoken in Oppenheimer after the Los Alamos trial of the atomic bomb, the whispery quality of the remark in dramatic contrast to one of the most momentous events of the 20th century.

The entire movie turns on similar nuances.

J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) is called a hero because the invention he spearheaded ended World War II. But he’s also described, by the man who hired him for the project (Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves), as “a dilettante, a womanizer, a suspected communist, unstable, theatrical, romantic.”

He worked hard to finish the bomb but mourned the results. He loved his wife but cheated on her repeatedly. He refused to betray a friend, knowing he was betraying his family instead. Oppenheimer gives its leads so many failings that it’s hard to identify his tragic flaw. Arrogance, maybe?

A serious, three-hour biopic with very few laughs and only awful explosions, Oppenheimer feels more like a fall/winter movie than a July one, except for this: On a craft level, Oppenheimer is thrilling in the same ways summer hits such as Jaws or writer/director Christopher Nolan’s own The Dark Knight are.

Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer (2023) (credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures) Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer (2023) (credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures)

The movie is structured like a puzzle and its frenzied, non-chronological arrangement, with contrasting visuals to approximate different time frames and character viewpoints, may remind you of Oliver Stone’s JFK. Nolan’s film is more historically verifiable but it, too, is about trying to separate truth from fact when power players in the government try to sell the public lies.

Gary Oldman is on board as a nasty president Harry S. Truman but the liar-in-chief is Robert Downey Jr. as ruthless former Oppenheimer associate Lewis Strauss, who throws Oppy under the bus when he believes it will help him be confirmed as Dwight D. Eisenhower’s secretary of commerce. 

Oppenheimer’s take on the action is in color but scenes from Strauss’s viewpoint are presented in black and white – even though they’re some of the most recent events in the movie – and their documentary-like appearance reminds us: Don’t believe what you see.

Shifting from black and white to color is just one trick Nolan deploys. The use of sound in Oppenheimer is some of the boldest and most effective I can recall, especially when the bomb explodes (to complete silence) and, later, when a regretful Oppenheimer (Murphy’s is a towering, unnervingly still performance) hears bombs everywhere he goes.

The Los Alamos, New Mexico, scenes have a faded, wide-screen look that recalls mid-century color epics such as Giant. Those scenes are even a little blurry, as if to suggest the passage of time, but Nolan and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema crisp the images up for events that occur later, a visual nod that the world would never look the same after Oppenheimer.

Smart casting choices

Nolan has cast the movie beautifully, including a tiny role that makes a big impact because of the actor he chose – and, especially, including Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s brilliant wife, Kitty. Hers could be one of those thankless, you-were-so-busy-saving-the-world-that-my-pot-roast-burned roles (see Sissy Spacek in JFK) but Blunt’s career-redefining performance hints at what Kitty contributed to her husband’s success, and what it cost her.

Oppenheimer is a movie with power, texture, and grace. By the end, we begin to understand its subject, even if we remain baffled by a genius who somehow divorced himself from the damage his theoretical project would do.

Maybe Strauss sums him up best: “How could this man who saw so much be so blind?”



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
3

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by