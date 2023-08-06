The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

American Jew turns brother's loss into lifesaving mission with MDA

Before MDA, Benny Gustafson, 20, served on an ambulance in Madison during college.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 6, 2023 19:15

Updated: AUGUST 6, 2023 19:17
Benny Gustafson, a Jewish college student from Wisconsin (photo credit: ISRAEL EXPERIENCE)
Benny Gustafson, a Jewish college student from Wisconsin
(photo credit: ISRAEL EXPERIENCE)

Twenty-year-old Benny Gustafson, a Jewish college student from Wisconsin, transformed his profound grief over the loss of his brother, Jack Gustafson, into a force for positive change by volunteering with Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's eminent medical emergency service.

"I'm driven to help others because my brother's death was preventable," Benny expressed. "I believe that by working on an ambulance, I can prevent such tragedies. If only someone had been there for my brother, he might still be with us."

Before MDA, Benny served on an ambulance in Madison during college. His dedication to emergency services deepened after a trip to Israel via the Taglit-Birthright program, which exposed him to MDA's vital work.

Benny Gustafson and his brother Jack (credit: ISRAEL EXPERIENCE) Benny Gustafson and his brother Jack (credit: ISRAEL EXPERIENCE)

In Tel Aviv's MDA station, Benny encountered a spectrum of individuals. He reflected on one harrowing incident, stating, "I even provided crucial aid to a person who had lost a significant amount of blood."

Benny’s experience in Israel was transformative

"I fell in love with the country's culture," he shared, noting Israel's "straightforward nature and openness" as a refreshing contrast to his US experiences.

Evan Block, a colleague who shared ambulance shifts with Benny, found the experience equally impactful. "This summer was about personal growth as much as gaining clinical experience," he said.

Benny’s involvement with MDA was supported by Israel Experience. Avner Lasch, its CEO, highlighted the program's broader purpose: "MDA Abroad allows Jewish volunteers from all over the world to get to know Israeli society from the inside...MDA Abroad is one of the flagship programs of Israel Experience."

Dr. Eli Yaffe of MDA lauded the international volunteers, saying, "Beyond the professional experience they gain from MDA paramedics, these volunteers absorb the values of volunteerism and mutual guarantee." He expressed hope that such experiences will keep them connected to Israel and their communities in the future.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by