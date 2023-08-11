The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Phoenix Suns will retire Amar'e Stoudemire's number

The Suns announced Wednesday that Stoudemire, along with his teammate Shawn Marion, would be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during the 2023-2024 NBA season.

By JACOB GURVIS/JTA
Published: AUGUST 11, 2023 03:37
Amar'e Stoudemire, 2009. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Amar'e Stoudemire, 2009.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Amar’e Stoudemire hasn’t donned a Phoenix Suns jersey since 2010, but soon, no Suns player will wear his No. 32 ever again.

The Suns announced Wednesday that Stoudemire, along with his teammate Shawn Marion, would be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during the 2023-2024 NBA season. According to the team’s press release, this represents “the franchise’s highest honor bestowed to individuals who have made an enduring impact on the organization, community, and Suns fans.”

Stoudemire, who formally converted to Judaism in 2020, played the first eight seasons of his 14-year NBA career in Phoenix, racking up a Rookie of the Year award in 2002-2003 and five All-Star appearances. Stoudemire ranks seventh in Suns history in points (11,035), fifth in scoring average (21.4), third in rebounds (4,613), and fifth in blocks (722).

“I bleed purple and orange, making this a tremendous honor to be inducted,” Stoudemire said in the announcement. “My best and most transformative years came in Phoenix with the Suns. I have so much love for Suns fans and appreciation for the love they have always shown me.”

Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia, the Jewish billionaire who purchased the team along with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury late last year, called Stoudemire “one of the most electrifying players the league has ever seen.”

AMAR'E STOUDEMIRE helped lead Hapoel Jerusalem to the BSL Final Four this week, but will he be with the team next season? (credit: UDI ZITIAT)AMAR'E STOUDEMIRE helped lead Hapoel Jerusalem to the BSL Final Four this week, but will he be with the team next season? (credit: UDI ZITIAT)

Honoring Stoudmire

As part of the induction, Stoudemire and Marion will each be honored during their own night in the upcoming season. And their jersey numbers — 32 for Stoudemire and 31 for Marion — will be retired. To date, 10 Suns players have had their numbers retired, including Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Steve Nash.

Stoudemire has been vocal about his affiliation with Black Hebrew Israelites, a movement whose core belief is that African Americans are the genealogical descendants of the ancient Israelites.

He played professionally in Israel for several years, winning the Israeli Basketball Premier League championship twice. He has also coached at the Maccabiah Games and owns a line of kosher wine. He left his assistant coaching job with the Brooklyn Nets last year, saying the role interfered with his Shabbat observance.



Related Tags
nba
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
2

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
3

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by