The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

This Jewish religious dating group has essentially become Tinder

Comprising around 500 members, the group's objective is to facilitate connections among like minded religious singles.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 15, 2023 14:16
The dating app Tinder is shown on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken September 1, 2020. Picture taken September 1, 2020. (photo credit: AKHTAR SOOMRO / REUTERS)
The dating app Tinder is shown on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken September 1, 2020. Picture taken September 1, 2020.
(photo credit: AKHTAR SOOMRO / REUTERS)

A religious dating WhatsApp group named "Until we Meet" has ignited controversy by permitting members to upload profile photos, including full-body images, without accompanying text. This shift has led to heated debates among the group's 500-strong membership. Criticism surfaced as one group member likened the new policy to a "religiously oriented Tinder-style approach."

In a contemporary take on traditional matchmaking, the dating WhatsApp group "Until we Meet" has stirred up fervent discussions within the religious singles community nationwide. Eleanor Rahimi, a 35-year-old graphic designer and content creator from Kfar Saba, caused a stir when she revealed on Facebook that the group was suggesting the inclusion of two photos, one of which is a full-body image. The group's manager even authorized singles to share photos without the customary accompanying self-description.

Comprising around 500 members, all identifying as religious, the group's objective, according to Rahimi's interview with The Jerusalem Post, is to facilitate connections among like minded religious singles. Rahimi explained, "Participants submit a profile text with their details and a photo, allowing interested parties to reach out to the profile uploader via the group's manager."

Explaining the rationale behind the change in policy, the group manager stated, "As part of the new group rules, and given that the majority determines whether they wish to proceed with a potential date based on photos, there is no obligation to provide additional details." This implies that members need not include a curriculum vitae (CV) or a textual description of their potential match.

Elenor Rahimi (credit: Elenor Rahimi) Elenor Rahimi (credit: Elenor Rahimi)

Rahimi, however, took issue with this alteration, expressing her discontent on Facebook: "A WhatsApp dating group for religious people decided to issue a new rule in which it is not necessary to write the member’s details, but only to post a photo." She added, "Tell me more about love that does not depend on anything, and some lies about establishing a Jewish home. I want to puke."

Policy change came after poll concerning photos

Originally intended as a platform for religious singles to explore potential relationships among like-minded peers, the group faced a turning point when one member initiated a poll. The poll questioned whether profiles should include full-body photos or just headshots, leading to divided opinions. Among the respondents, 22 advocated for the inclusion of body images, while 17 believed it was inconsequential. This divergence in views prompted a shift in group policy.

Rahimi disclosed that a group member posted a photo of himself without supplementary details. In response, the group's manager asserted, "Within the new group rules, there is no obligation to provide personal details; sending a photo alone is also acceptable." This decision triggered spirited debates within the group. Rahimi admitted, "I was anxious when I first saw it. I engaged in a private conversation with the manager, and though she conceded my point, she maintained that the new policy stands."

Subsequently, Rahimi shared her experience on Facebook, divulging the group's amended policy. Reactions ranged from astonishment to skepticism, underscoring a yearning for comprehensive visual cues. She also noted that a survey revealed a preference for full-body images in profiles, indicative of the desire for a holistic understanding of potential partners.

"We have essentially become Tinder for religious singles," Rahimi reflected. Despite the controversy, she remains optimistic that the ensuing conversations will foster positive changes. Rahimi mentioned receiving inquiries from several individuals about the group, and she believes that widespread publication will illuminate the controversial nature of this approach.

Baim Betov, an organization aiding national religious singles in finding suitable marriage matches, voiced its opinion on the matter. Shira Mass, CEO of Baim Betov, stated, "The singleness crisis has spurred various dating initiatives within the national religious sector. However, some initiatives may lose sight of the essence, focusing instead on trivial matters."

Mass emphasized the uniqueness of each bachelor and bachelorette, carrying their own values, qualities, characters, desires, and aspirations. While Mass acknowledged the importance of external appearance in partner selection, she criticized the decision to prioritize physical attributes over one's true essence. Mass concluded that while she supports community growth initiatives, this approach misaligns with their core values.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by