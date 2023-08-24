The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

What are the long-term effects of terror attacks on targeted communities? - study

A new study from New Zealand found that Violent actions intended to provoke opposition to particular communities may paradoxically lead to lasting acceptance.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 16:11

Updated: AUGUST 24, 2023 16:13
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets representatives of the Muslim community at Canterbury refugee centre in Christchurch, New Zealand March 16, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets representatives of the Muslim community at Canterbury refugee centre in Christchurch, New Zealand March 16, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Terrorist organizations that send members to murder people they hate think their violent, immoral actions will trigger sympathy for their own cause. But ironically, a new study from New Zealand found that violent actions intended to provoke opposition to particular communities may paradoxically lead to lasting acceptance and empathy for those who were targeted.

Four years ago, a far-right extremist murdered 51 Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand. Immediately following the attacks there was a noticeable increase in public acceptance of the Muslim minority in the country. Comparable transient reactions have been observed after terrorist attacks elsewhere, but was this reaction sustained? Are enduring effects evident across the political spectrum?

It’s hard to answer such questions because identifying long-term causal effects requires estimating unobserved attitudinal trajectories without the attacks. To try to do this scientifically, psychologist Prof. Joseph Bulbulia and colleagues at Victoria University of Wellington used years of data from the New Zealand Attitudes and Values Study, a national longitudinal study.

Comparing pre-attack and post-attack responses

They compared six pre-attack waves of Muslim acceptance responses to estimate the anticipated level of Muslim acceptance if the attacks had not occurred and then compared them with actual observations during the three years that followed the attacks.

They published their findings in the journal PNAS Nexus under the title “Long-term causal effects of far-right terrorism in New Zealand.”

Relatives and family members of Naeem Rashid who was killed along with his son Talha Naeem in the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, pray during a condolence gathering at the family's home in Abbottabad, Pakistan March 17, 2019 (credit: REUTERS)Relatives and family members of Naeem Rashid who was killed along with his son Talha Naeem in the Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand, pray during a condolence gathering at the family's home in Abbottabad, Pakistan March 17, 2019 (credit: REUTERS)
The analysis showed that positive attitudes toward Muslims among political liberals and moderates swiftly increased immediately after the attacks and then stabilized. Among political conservatives – a group the extremist aimed to agitate – warmth towards Muslims not only rose but maintained an upward trajectory, suggesting a particularly enduring impact within this group.


Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
4

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by