Quran-burnings can fuel Islamic extremism, terrorism - opinion

The continuous repetition of insults against the Quran in Denmark and Sweden needs to end, and the authorities in both countries must confront these violations firmly and decisively. 

By SALEM ALKETBI
Published: AUGUST 8, 2023 01:16
BURNING A Swedish flag to denounce the desecration of a Koran outside a Stockholm mosque, in Karachi, Pakistan, July 7. (photo credit: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)
BURNING A Swedish flag to denounce the desecration of a Koran outside a Stockholm mosque, in Karachi, Pakistan, July 7.
(photo credit: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

Those who are keeping up with the developments resulting from the insult to Islamic sensitivities – the burning of copies of the Quran in European countries – can grasp the gravity of the situation. These events impact the anticipated international collaboration in countering extremism and terrorist ideologies, as well as efforts to foster a culture of tolerance and coexistence among different nations and peoples.

Without a doubt, some European governments use the “freedom of expression” catchphrase to justify these transgressions and violations, unjustifiable and baffling when we consider the potential repercussions when dealing with such a highly sensitive issue that deeply affects the emotions of over one and a half billion Muslims worldwide, including the Muslim citizens of those same European countries.

However, what grabs my attention in this matter is that the Islamic response to these violations goes beyond the formal protocol framework. It’s no longer limited to official protests or conveying the countries’ angry positions to European authorities. Instead, well-known extremist organizations like the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have gotten involved, which comes as no surprise. Its commander, Brig.-Gen. Hossein Salami issued a revenge threat, saying, “We will not allow those who insult the Quran to have security. If someone wants to play with our Quran and religion, we will play with all his world. Sooner or later the vengeful hand of mujaheds will reach politicians and stage managers behind this sort of crimes.”

The continuous repetition of insults against the Quran in Denmark and Sweden needs to end, and the authorities in both countries must confront these violations firmly and decisively. 

This is vital for maintaining global security and stability because the way the matter is currently being dealt with fosters hostility between Islam and the West – providing fertile ground and ample opportunity for spreading terrorist ideologies, thereby endangering these countries themselves.

Burning books. (credit: Freddy Kearney/Unsplash) Burning books. (credit: Freddy Kearney/Unsplash)

Relations between Islam and the West are in danger due to Quran-burning tensions

The involvement of organizations such as the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in this crisis doesn’t benefit the interests of Islam, Muslims, or the West. The leader of the Iranian militia is exploiting these violations to stir up the emotions of millions of ordinary Muslims, dragging the crisis onto a slippery slope.

Of course, no sensible person wants these matters to be handled outside the legal framework. The authorities in the relevant European countries, which have been and continue to be the stage of these unacceptable trespasses, should confront the radicals instead of giving them approvals or endorsing these crimes under the guise of “freedom of expression.”

And yet, these countries’ silence and their efforts to rationalize rather than condemn the violations, fuel extremism, and embolden hard-liners in the Islamic world to amplify their voices and attract many to their positions and ideas – promoting revenge and defense of Islam among other slogans.

This loud hush from the relevant authorities in European countries, combined with the repeated offensive violations against the sentiments of all Muslims, is creating a serious political headache for governments of Islamic countries. It is undermining their efforts to root out extremism and radical ideologies from their societies. 

It may even impede their ability to address unacceptable practices, such as attempts to storm or launch attacks on European embassies, fueled by apparent anger or protectiveness towards Islam, but in reality, exploiting slogans and inflaming emotions. These offensive violations are exploited by extremist organizations to further their own goals and spread their ideas within communities. The recurrence of vile actions that offend the feelings of all Muslims cannot be justified within any political or legal framework. 

The principles concerning the preservation of freedoms are clear and unambiguous. What is happening again and again is clearly a breach of these constitutional and legal principles – prior even their being a violation of Islamic or other sanctities.

Laws and constitutions are all established to ensure the security and stability of countries and of people, preventing anything that threatens or undermines this security. Therefore, permitting such infringements on the heightened sensitivities of millions around the world creates a disassociation from the duty to safeguard constitutional rights, and involves a deliberate misinterpretation – or a lack of understanding of the situation from all angles.

Moreover, such decisions and stances have catastrophic consequences for the culture of tolerance and coexistence, which serves as the sole lifeline for humanity to steer clear of the epidemic of violence and terrorism and hopefully eradicate them completely.

The writer is a UAE political analyst and former Federal National Council candidate.



