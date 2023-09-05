These are some of the most tough to reach places on earth

Sometimes it seems to us that humans have managed to settle almost all over the world, or at least to discover additional areas that are less populated. However, there are vast areas on Earth that mankind has yet to fully explore. To introduce you to those areas, we have gathered here the 10 most mysterious places on earth.

The Kamchatka

This peninsula in northeastern Siberia is considered a mostly untouched region. It contains geological wonders with volcanoes (some of which are active), bays, geysers and more.

The area is also home to tons of wildlife, including a wide variety of salmon and brown bears. In fact, the peninsula has the highest concentration of brown bears in the entire world.

Being a remote and isolated area in Russia, the peninsula has not yet been explored for the most part, and despite its vast area (12 times larger than Israel), only 400,000 people live there.

The Kamchatka Peninsula (credit: MAARIV)

Location: Russia

Area: 270,000 square kilometers

Vale Do Javari

This area, located in a remote part of western Brazil, is among the most remote places in the world. This area is also home to approximately 2,000 indigenous peoples who are not recognized by the Brazilian government.

The area is slightly larger than the country of Austria, and the federal agency in Brazil is working to protect this area.

Outsiders are not allowed to enter this part of the rainforest making it less visible to people. In this way, the tribes protect their freedom to live in seclusion and preserve their culture.

Location: Brazil

Area: 85,444.82 square kilometers

Vale Do Javari (credit: INSTAGRAM/VIA MAARIV)

Kangkar Punsum

This amusing name is actually the name of one of the highest mountains in the world, whose peak reaches 7,570 meters. It is located on the border between Bhutan and Tibet and most of the area is particularly mountainous and high.

This mountain has yet to be fully discovered because in Bhutan it is forbidden to climb mountains higher than 6,000 meters. This rule was established for two main reasons. First, the locals believe that high mountains are the abode of divine spirits, and second, the possibility of rescuing climbers trapped on a mountain at this height becomes particularly complex. The mountain is among the most unexplored places on earth.

Desolate mountains between Bhutan and China (credit: MAARIV)

Location: Bhutan-China border

Altitude: 7,570 meters

The Sahara desert

This desert stretches over the northern part of Africa and is considered a particularly challenging place to move around due to the winds, sandstorms, and extreme temperature changes. Although the desert crosses several large countries, many parts of the Sahara remain unexplored, making it a special but dangerous place for those who still want to take risks.

So much of the Sahara desert is yet to be explored (credit: MAARIV)

Location: North Africa

Area: 9,200,000 square kilometers

Greenland

The largest island on the planet is still largely undiscovered by the human race. The interior of Greenland is mostly inaccessible and unusable due to a vast ice sheet covering roughly 80% of the island. At the same time, it is not surprising that a vast area covered with ice has an abundance of natural wonders, including special springs, frozen rivers, gems, the northern lights, and many other things.

Location: North America

Area: 2,166,086 square kilometers

The Aleutian Islands

Here are islands located in the Pacific Ocean adjacent to Alaska. Most of the territory of the Aleutian Islands has not yet been discovered due to their remote location and challenging terrain. With their rugged coastlines and mysterious caves, these islands offer adventurers a great opportunity to explore the unknown places there. In addition, the islands are home to many animals, including rare birds and marine mammals.

Location: North Pacific Ocean, Bering Sea

Number of islands: 14 large volcanic islands and 55 smaller islands belonging to the USA and Russia

The Namib Desert

The desert is located in southern Africa and most of it is found, as implied, in the country of Namibia. The entire area is a vast expanse of sand and is considered one of the oldest deserts on Earth. The desert remains mostly an invisible place due to the extreme weather conditions with temperatures that can reach over 50 degrees Celsius in summer. In winter the degrees will drop towards zero at night. The desert is home to various archeological sites and many dinosaur fossils.

The Namib desert (credit: MAARIV)

Location: Namibia

Area: 160,000 square kilometers

Hang Son Duong Cave

The cave is in Vietnam and it actually serves as a large system of vast underground caves, most of which are still unexplored by humans. The place itself was created inside a mountain several million years ago and, in the more familiar parts, there are guided tours. With its winding passages and eerie underground lake, this cave has a huge potential for many explorers.

Hang Son Duong Cave in Vietnam (credit: MAARIV)

Location: Vietnam

Size: 9 km long and 150 meters deep

Antarctica

The vast continent has the most inhospitable climate on Earth, which makes exploring the place particularly challenging. Despite being visited by scientists for many years, many parts of Antarctica are still unknown to mankind. From its frozen glaciers to its massive icebergs, this frozen continent is quite a mysterious place.

Location: Southern Hemisphere

Area: 14,200,000 square kilometers

The Mariana Trench

This place is in the western Pacific Ocean and in fact, it is an underwater trench that is considered the deepest sea trench on Earth. Despite the insane depth (almost 11 km), only a handful of people have come to the area to try and explore it. In addition, the area is also home to a variety of marine creatures that live somewhere in the depths of the ocean, many of which have not been discovered until today.

Location: Western Pacific Ocean

Area: 2,550 km long and 69 km wide