The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science The Natural World

New creature discovered by scientists under the Antarctic ocean

It looks like something out of a sci-fi film but the research team insist that it is one of many of this strange type of underwater life.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 02:34

Updated: AUGUST 20, 2023 02:38
Promachocrinus genus, 2010 (photo credit: Eric A. Lazo-Wasem\Wikimedia Commons)
Promachocrinus genus, 2010
(photo credit: Eric A. Lazo-Wasem\Wikimedia Commons)

Researchers from the University of California, San Diego, have discovered a new species of sea creature, the Antarctic strawberry feather star, at between 215 to 3,840 feet below the sea, off the coast of Antarctica according to a new study reported by Insider earlier this month.

The creature has an astonishing 20 arms and can reach up to eight inches long.

“We find many species. The problem is the amount of work that goes into naming them,”

Greg Rouse, University of California, San Diago

The discovery was made by a team led by Greg Rouse, a marine biology professor from the university, along with Emily McLaughlin and Nerid Wilson, who published their research in the peer-reviewed science journal Invertebrate Systematics.

The appearance of the animal comes from its cirri, the small tentacles on its underside, which have tiny claws allowing it to attach to the seabed, and the much longer ‘arms’, pointing upwards and covered in feather-like protrusions which give it its mobility. 

The main body is small, stubby, and not unlike a strawberry, from where the creature takes its name as Rouse explained in an interview with Insider.

Antarctic divers emerge from icy waters off Antarctica after collecting marine samples (credit: REUTERS)Antarctic divers emerge from icy waters off Antarctica after collecting marine samples (credit: REUTERS)

The Antarctic strawberry feather star is from the same Crinoidea class of species which includes starfish and sea cucumbers. Officially named Promachocrinus fragarius, it is part of the wider feather star family. Most have only 10 arms so this discovery let researchers add a few new species to this category as well as correct four previously miscategorized species.

The researchers used new techniques

This was achieved by novel DNA-based assessments alongside categorizing the animals based on pigmentation and specific body structures. 

The university’s lab discovers up to 15 new species a year, “We find many species. The problem is the amount of work that goes into naming them,” Rouse told Insider.



Related Tags
Sea
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by