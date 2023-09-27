Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie to air in Israel

Taylor Swift's movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, will also be released in Israel, according to a Wednesday announcement at Cinema City.

The movie will air in theaters in Israel on October 13, coinciding with its release in many other countries worldwide.

Swift is currently running her widely popular Eras Tour, with over 150 shows across the globe.

According to analyst estimates published by CNN, the revenue from the sale of tickets for these shows is set to hit $2.2 billion, making the Eras Tour the most successful concert tour in history.

Why is Taylor Swift releasing a movie of her Eras Tour concerts?

Many Taylor Swift fans, also known as Swifties, struggled to get tickets for the shows, and many of them were unable to get any at all. Huge demand has led to tickets selling out within just minutes, causing tens of thousands of fans to be forced to sing along outside stadiums.

As such, in order to make sure her legions of fans are still able to experience her performance, and for others to continue to do so, Swift announced that her Eras Tour will head to the big screen in the form of an official film. Fans of singer Taylor Swift attend the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH)

The movie, which will consist of parts from three different performances, is set to be two hours and 45 minutes long.