Who are the famous people behind the #ReleaseTheHostagesNow campaign?

The massacres and horrors that occurred during the Black Shabbat of October 7, some of which were livestreamed by terrorists on social media, deeply shocked the global community.

Amidst the presence of pro-Palestinian supporters and those denying the massacre, numerous Hollywood stars have aligned with Israel and joined the fight for the release of the 240 hostages currently being held captive by Hamas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Mirren (@helenmirren)

Comprehensive awareness campaign

Since the start of the war, a comprehensive awareness campaign has taken shape on social media, with renowned actors and creators utilizing their Instagram platforms to share photos and names of the hostages held by Hamas. They aim to shed light on the Anasa massacre and implore for the captives' immediate freedom, using the hashtag #ReleaseTheHostagesNow.

Prominent figures participating in this significant and inspiring event include Helen Mirren, Michael Douglas, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, Amy Schumer, Dr. Phil, Debra Messing, Zooey Deschanel, Elizabeth Bence, Juliana Margulies, Mayim Bialik, Joshua Malina, Alyssa Milano, and many more.

The campaign, initiated by the Creative Community For Peace, TV presenter Nina Tessler, and SIPUR international studio CEO Emilio Shankar collaborates closely with the families of the abductees.

The campaign's message states that it has gained widespread attention and gone viral, with the expectation of garnering further support from influential personalities within the entertainment industry. The organizers hope to exert pressure on decision makers and urge countries like Qatar and Turkey to take action against Hamas for the release of the abductees. Advertisement