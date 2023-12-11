Meet 2024’s 'Font of the Year'

In a groundbreaking announcement that is sure to ripple throughout the typefacing community, Fiverr International Ltd, in partnership with Fiverr Logo Maker, has crowned Montserrat as the 'Font of the Year 2024.' This accolade was bestowed upon the typeface after a comprehensive analysis of logos most frequently purchased on the Fiverr Logo Maker platform and a survey involving over a hundred freelance designers affiliated with the platform.

With its diverse range of weights and styles, Montserrat has proven itself to be an exceptionally versatile font, making it the go-to option for businesses seeking to modernize their visual identity.

“Montserrat is a fan favorite thanks to its clean geometric lines and modern aesthetic. It has a wide range of weights and styles—so it’s super versatile. It’s a go-to choice for businesses aiming to contemporize their visual language. In other words, Montserrat has both form and function,” explained Nadav Barkan, Fiverr’s VP of Design.

A closer look at the styles presented by Montserrat (credit: Open source)

How is Font of the Year chosen?

To determine the Font of the Year, the Fiverr Logo Maker team meticulously examined the fonts most commonly used in the logos purchased on the platform. Montserrat claimed the top spot in this analysis, surpassing strong competitors like Bellefair and Poppins. Furthermore, a survey conducted among Fiverr Logo Maker designers solidified Montserrat's status as the favorite, with Bebas Neue and Poppins trailing behind. Keen-eyed readers have surely noticed that Poppins has twice scraped with glory only to have been cast aside by Monsterrat’s geometric allure; potentially setting the stage for an underdog story worth telling next year. Advertisement

Yonat Rauner Trieger, Fiverr Logo Maker Business Owner, highlighted the intriguing finding that designer preferences don't always align with top-selling fonts. Trieger explained, "Designers have the freedom to explore creative boundaries, yet clients often seek logos with a specific, practical application in mind. Clients often prioritize designs that are not only visually appealing but also immediately comprehensible and accessible."