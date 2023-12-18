Sacha Baron Cohen supports new foundation honoring Ofir Libstein

Celebrated actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has lent his support to the Or Ofir Foundation, a newly launched organization in memory of Ofir Libstein, the slain head of the Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council. This initiative's mission is to commemorate Libstein's tragic killing during the events of October 7. Baron Cohen is an alum of the Habonim Dror youth movement in the UK, and therefore connected to this event, as Libstein was the chairman of the movement.

Inaugurated on Monday at Kibbutz Ein Carmel, the foundation, an initiative of the Habonim Dror youth movement and its CEO Shiri Madar, said it aimed to perpetuate Libstein's commitment to community building and leadership. Asif Izak, the head of the Hof Hacarmel Regional Council, will lead the foundation as chairman, taking forward Libstein's role in the Habonim Dror youth movement.

"The foundation we have established will allow us all to continue and march in Ofir's light, who was a leader in every sense," said Madar at the launch event.

The Or Ofir Foundation (credit: Courtesy)

The foundation's managing committee includes a notable assembly of public figures: Doron Libstein, Ofir's brother; former acting Prime Minister Tzipi Livni; Shiri Madar, CEO of Habonim Dror; Baron Cohen; Vered Libstein, Ofir's widow; and others. According to a statement, they are dedicated to advancing Libstein's mission of empowering communities and strengthening their ties to Israel.

Doron Libstein stated, "Ofir was a symbol of social and Zionist leadership, and this foundation is our commitment to continue his legacy."

The event featured a moving performance by the Ofir Choir, formerly known as the Ibim Choir, symbolizing the continuation of Libstein's dedication to his community and the nation of Israel.

Other members of the new foundation's committee include Zeev Bielski, former Member of Knesset, chairman of the Jewish Agency and mayor of Ra'anana; former MK Ram Shefa; Ofer Yanai, a prominent Israeli businessman; Rabbi Yitzhak Shapira of the Gur Hasidic dynasty; Ronen Hoffman, former Israeli Ambassador to Canada; and Shai Hajaj, head of the Merhavim Regional Council and chairman of the Center of Regional Councils.