Golda makeup team makes shortlist for the Oscars

The makeup artists who made the sleek, glamorous Helen Mirren look like frumpy Golda Meir in the movie Golda made the shortlist for the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The shortlists for a number of Oscar categories were announced in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Mirren’s performance as the former prime minister coping with the Yom Kippur War won raves, and many credited the makeup artists for giving her an authentic look. Guy Nattiv, the director of Golda, said, “The brilliant Karen Hartley and her team deserve everything in my book. They did a fantastic transformation of Helen into Golda. The Golda team is so proud of them.”

A controversial decision sparked conversation

Mirren’s look as Golda, and her casting in the film, drew criticism from some who felt it was wrong for a non-Jewish actress to portray such an iconic Jewish character. Mirren said she actually had doubts at the outset. In a press conference at the world premiere of Golda at the Berlin International Film Festival, she said, “It was certainly a question that I had, before I accepted the role. . . Meir is a very important person in Israeli history . . . I said, ‘Look Guy, I’m not Jewish, and if you want to think about that, and decide to go in a different direction, no hard feelings. I will absolutely understand.’ But he very much wanted me to play the role, and off we went.” In recent weeks, there has been Oscar buzz building for Mirren’s performance and many critics have said she deserves a nod for this role.

Helen Miren as Golda (credit: COURTESY OF UNITED KING FILMS)

Another film that made the shortlist in the Best Makeup category, Maestro, a Leonard Bernstein biopic from Netflix, also generated controversy over the prosthetic nose worn by Bradley Cooper, who plays Bernstein and who is not Jewish.

The Israeli film that was Israel’s official choice for consideration for an Oscar in the Best International Feature category, Ayelet Menahemi’s Seven Blessings, about two generations of Moroccan women, did not make the shortlist. No Israeli film has been included on the shortlist since Samuel Maoz’s Foxtrot seven years ago. The last time an Israeli movie was nominated for an Academy Award in this category was Joseph Cedar’s Footnote in 2012. Israel has more nominations in this category without a win than any other country, 10 in all.

The final Oscar nominations will be announced on January 23 and the awards will be presented in a star-studded ceremony on March 10.